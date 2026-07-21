Bank frauds totalled Rs 1,42,112 crore in the last five years, with recoveries at just Rs 6,389 crore, the Finance Ministry informed Parliament. Public sector banks have recovered Rs 52,360 crore from wilful defaulters, filing over 15,000 suits.

The Ministry of Finance on Tuesday said bank frauds involving commercial banks and all India financial institutions amounted to an aggregate Rs 1,42,112 crore during the last five financial years, while recoveries in fraud accounts stood at Rs 6,389 crore during the same period.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the figures are based on data provided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The data covers commercial banks, including public sector banks (PSBs), private sector banks, foreign banks, small finance banks, payments banks, local area banks and all-India financial institutions.

Responding to queries on the total value of bank frauds and the amount recovered, the minister said recovery in accounts classified as fraud is an ongoing process. According to RBI data, banks have recovered an aggregate of Rs 6,389 crore from such fraud accounts over the last five financial years.

Action Against Wilful Defaulters

On action taken against wilful defaulters, the minister said that RBI does not maintain information on action initiated against such borrowers. However, based on data reported by public sector banks, significant legal and recovery measures have been undertaken as of March 31, 2026.

The government said PSBs have filed 15,577 recovery suits against wilful defaulters. In addition, action under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act has been initiated in 10,894 cases, while 7,173 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been lodged against wilful defaulters.

The minister further stated that public sector banks have recovered an aggregate Rs 52,360 crore from wilful defaulters as on March 31, 2026, reflecting continued efforts to recover dues through legal proceedings and enforcement mechanisms. (ANI)