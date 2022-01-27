  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ola to invest $100 million in setting up vehicle design, engineering centre in UK

    SoftBank-backed Ola will invest over $100 million in the cutting-edge centre over the next five years, employing over 200 designers and automotive engineers. In addition, the centre will work on technological research and development with a world-class education and research institutions in the United Kingdom.

    Ola to invest USD 100 million in setting up vehicle design engineering centre in UK gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 27, 2022, 5:07 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Ola Electric, the ride-hailing company's electric vehicle (EV) subsidiary, is establishing Ola Futurefoundry, its worldwide centre for advanced engineering and vehicle design, after obtaining more than $200 million from investors at a $5 billion value. This centre will be located in Coventry, UK, a worldwide hub for the world's greatest automotive design and technical expertise.
    SoftBank-backed Ola will invest over $100 million in the cutting-edge centre over the next five years, employing over 200 designers and automotive engineers. In addition, the centre will work on technological research and development with a world-class education and research institutions in the United Kingdom.

    "At Ola, we are building the future of mobility and continue to attract the best global talent across disciplines," said Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. He added, "Ola Futurefoundry will allow us to tap into the incredible automotive design and engineering talent in the UK to create the next generation of electric vehicles." He stated that Futurefoundry would work closely with our headquarters in Bangalore to help us build the future of mobility by making EVs affordable around the world.

    Ola Futurefoundry will collaborate with the Ola Campus design and engineering teams in Bengaluru, India. It will contain worldwide expertise in many disciplines such as 2W and 4W vehicle design, advanced high-performance automotive engineering, and digital and physical modelling. It will also house talent focused on vehicle R&D centred on new energy systems, including cell technologies.

    Ola establishing the Futurefoundry comes at a time when Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal's next emphasis is creating electric four-wheelers, and development on this is well advanced. Aggarwal uploaded a photograph of an EV on Twitter on Tuesday that appears to be the design idea for the next Ola electric car.
    According to insiders, Wayne Burgess, who was appointed last year as head of vehicle design at Ola Electric for the company's complete product line, which includes scooters, motorcycles, and automobiles, would oversee a team of top engineers in creating the electric car.

    Burgess has spent over three decades developing cars for the bulk of British luxury automobile manufacturers, beginning with Rolls Royce and Bentley and on through Aston Martin, Jaguar Landrover, and, most recently, Lotus. He was most notably the main designer for the Jaguar F-Type sports vehicle and then the studio director for the Jaguar F-Pace SUV.

    This funding is intended to aid Ola in developing various vehicle platforms, such as its electric motorbike, mass-market scooter, and electric automobile. The financing would help Ola's 'Mission Electric,' which encourages the industry and customers to switch to electric vehicles and ensuring that no petrol two-wheelers be supplied in India after 2025.

    Also Read | 'Largest initiative': Ola Electric announces expansion of customer S1 electric scooter test drives pan India

    Also Read | Ola Cars' big expansion plan: To hire 10,000 people, expand to over 100 cities by 2022

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2022, 5:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Air India handed over to Tata Group Maharaja returns home after 69 years gcw

    It's official! Air India handed over to Tata Group; Maharaja returns home after 69 years

    Budget 2022 wishlist TradeSmart to Cleartrip; here's what technology-driven businesses expect from FM

    Budget 2022 Wishlist: TradeSmart to Cleartrip; here's what technology-driven businesses expect from FM

    Booster ahead of Budget 2022; IMF projects India to grow at 9 per cent, continue as stable economy

    Booster ahead of Budget 2022; IMF projects India to grow at 9 per cent, continue as stable economy

    Sanjay Savaliya's Vraj Infrastructure Is A Leading Residential & Commercial Development Company -vpn

    Sanjay Savaliya's Vraj Infrastructure Is A Leading Residential & Commercial Development Company

    Unilever to lay off 1500 employees as part of restructuring drive gcw

    Unilever to lay off 1,500 employees as part of restructuring drive

    Recent Stories

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui builds bungalow, names it 'Nawab'; next to Shah Rukh Khan's Manant RCB

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui builds bungalow, names it 'Nawab'; next to Shah Rukh Khan's Manant

    Is Mohammed Shami keen on captaining Team India? Here's what the pacer thinks-ayh

    Is Mohammed Shami keen on captaining Team India? Here's what the pacer thinks

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singer off ventilator, still in ICU RCB

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singer off ventilator, still in ICU

    Air India handed over to Tata Group Maharaja returns home after 69 years gcw

    It's official! Air India handed over to Tata Group; Maharaja returns home after 69 years

    UP Election 2022: Uttar Pradesh will decide India's destiny, says Amit Shah - ADT

    UP Election 2022: Uttar Pradesh will decide India's destiny, says Amit Shah

    Recent Videos

    Statue of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna placed at crash site on 2nd anniversary

    Statue of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna placed at crash site on 2nd anniversary

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi kicks off poll campaign by visiting Golden Temple with 117 candidates-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi kicks off poll campaign by visiting Golden Temple with 117 candidates

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 72): Bengaluru FC registers convincing 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC on Republic Day-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 72): Bengaluru FC registers convincing 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC on R-Day

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 ITBP constable vikram jeet singh singing Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon will leave you teary-eyed

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP constable singing 'Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon' will leave you teary-eyed

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 ITBP constable lovely singh special song hum hindustani hai sainik tufani hai will give you goosebumps

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP's special song 'Hum Hindustani Hai, Sainik Tufani Hai' will give you goosebumps

    Video Icon