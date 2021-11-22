  • Facebook
    'Largest initiative': Ola Electric announces expansion of customer S1 electric scooter test drives pan India

    Customers will test ride and experience the groundbreaking Ola S1 electric scooter in over 1000 cities and towns. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 22, 2021, 3:23 PM IST
    Ola Electric has announced the extension of its customer test rides across India, which is the greatest effort of its type to date. Customers will test ride and experience the groundbreaking Ola S1 electric scooter in over 1000 cities and towns. The test rides will initially be available exclusively to people who have purchased or booked an Ola S1 or S1 Pro scooter.
    On November 10th, Ola began testing rides in Bangalore, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata, and on November 19th, it expanded to five additional cities: Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mumbai, and Pune. It will now swiftly strengthen its network of test ride venues to guarantee that all consumers access test rides by December 15th.

    According to Arun Sirdeshmukh, Chief Business Officer of Ola Electric, customer feedback to test rides has been excellent. They are particularly excited to witness their excitement for the innovative Ola S1 scooter. He stated that they would swiftly scale up test rides in the next weeks and will cover over 1000 cities and towns throughout India to guarantee that every client has access to test rides by mid-December, calling it the quickest national scale-up of test rides ever.

    Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Coimbatore, Vadodara, Bhubaneswar, Tiruppur, Jaipur, and Nagpur will be the next cities to receive consumer test rides beginning November 27th, 2021. The Ola S1 scooters are available in ten different colours, with a fluid design, a big 36L boot capacity that can accommodate two helmets, astonishing performance of 0-40 Kmph in only three seconds, a peak speed of 115 Kmph, and a class-leading range of 181 kilometres for the S1 Pro. They also have the best ride quality, front and rear disc brakes, and giant tyres.

    The scooters are built in India at the Ola Futurefactory. This will be Ola's global manufacturing base. The company plans to introduce these scooters in foreign markets such as Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, South East Asia, and others in the next year.

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2021, 3:23 PM IST
