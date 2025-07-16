India's office real estate market thrives despite a retail slowdown caused by shifting consumer spending towards travel and inflation. High occupancy rates persist in Tier 1 cities, driven by demand from fashion, F&amp;B, and electronics.

Despite the slowdown in consumption trends, the office space segment remains a major attraction for real estate developers. The growth of retail consumption has slowed down due to a shift in consumption trends toward travel and high inflation in the mid-segment, according to a report by HDFC Securities.

The organised retail continues to maintain high occupancy levels, above 90 per cent in Tier 1 cities, due to stable demand from the fashion, food & beverage, and electronics categories.

The shift in consumer spending toward travel and experiences, along with inflation pressures on mid-segment consumers, is contributing to a more cautious outlook in this space, the report added.

PF Withdrawal Made Simpler: EPFO Eases Rules for Home Buyers
Will Rs 500 Notes Be Phased Out by September 2025? Here's What RBI Really Said
The first quarter of Financial Year 2026 is shaping up as a strong quarter for India's annuity-focused real estate segment, with office spaces showing marked resilience compared to a cooling retail environment.

The sector continues to exhibit robust structural demand during Q1FY26, although Q4FY25 saw a decline due to approval delays and weaker EOI-to-sales conversion headwinds. Events like trade wars and market corrections impacted sentiment. However, Q1FY26 begins on a stronger footing.

Gross office leasing is steadily increasing, and vacancy levels are trending downward, driven by robust demand from Global Capability Centres (GCCs), the BFSI sector, and flex-space operators.

Prime business districts--especially in Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad--are witnessing annual rental growth of 5-7 per cent, signalling sustained occupier confidence.

The tightening vacancy rates in these micro-markets reflect a return of corporate demand and growing acceptance of hybrid office formats.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)-compliant assets are also gaining traction, aligning with occupier preferences for sustainable real estate.

Developers with large annuity portfolios are positioned strongly, as they are likely to benefit from a mid-to-long-term consumption revival, despite current headwinds in the retail segment.

On the other hand, the residential segment experienced a strong rebound in Q1 FY26, driven by robust sales and resilient demand across mid-premium and luxury categories.