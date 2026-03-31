An NSE report reveals a sharp fall in retail investments in FY26 to Rs 33,537 crore from Rs 1.59 lakh crore in FY25. This cautious trend is marked by declining cash market participation, even as derivatives activity shows an upward trend.

Retail investor participation in terms of investment value has declined sharply in the current financial year, with total investments standing significantly lower compared to the previous year, according to a report by the National Stock Exchange of India.

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The report noted that aggregate retail investments in FY26 so far, as of February 28, stood at Rs 33,537 crore, including allocations through the primary market. This is substantially lower than the Rs 1.59 lakh crore recorded in FY25. It stated, "At an aggregate level, retail investments in FY26 thus far (As of February 28th, 2026), including allocations through the primary market, stood at Rs 33,537 crore, substantially lower than Rs 1.59 lakh crore recorded in FY25".

Reasons for Cautious Investor Stance

The moderation in investment levels suggests that while individual investors continue to participate in the markets, their overall approach has become more cautious. The report highlighted that this measured stance reflects sensitivity to prevailing valuations, earnings visibility, liquidity conditions and evolving global geopolitical developments.

Diverging Trends in Market Segments

Decline in Cash Market Participation

On a monthly basis, individual investor participation in the cash market (CM) segment has declined for two consecutive months. The number of participants fell from 1.34 crore in December 2025 to 1.33 crore in January 2026 and further to 1.26 crore in February 2026.

Growth in Equity Derivatives Segment

In contrast, activity in the equity derivatives segment has shown an upward trend. Participation increased from 34.8 lakh in December 2025 to 35.8 lakh in January 2026 and further to 38.9 lakh in February 2026, marking the highest level in the past 14 months.

On an annual basis, the number of individual investors trading in the cash market segment in FY26 (as of February 28) stood at 3.47 crore, while participation in the derivatives segment stood at 81 lakh.

Long-Term Growth Trend Remains Strong

Despite the recent moderation, the long-term trend indicates a significant expansion in retail investor participation over the past decade. Participation in the cash market segment has grown from around 45 lakh during March 2015 to February 2016 to 3.57 crore in March 2025 to February 2026.

Similarly, participation in the equity derivatives segment has increased from 7.1 lakh to 83.6 lakh over the same period. The report noted that this growth aligns with the broader financialisation of household savings, improved digital access to markets and increasing familiarity among retail investors with exchange-traded instruments. (ANI)