The NSE is partnering with S&P Global Energy to launch Dated Brent Crude Oil futures contracts on April 13, 2026. This move, based on Platts benchmarks, aims to provide domestic participants access to international reference prices.

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) announced a strategic collaboration with S&P Global Energy to introduce exchange-traded derivatives based on Platts physical spot market benchmarks.

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Dated Brent Crude Oil Futures Launch

According to NSE, the exchange planned to initially launch Dated Brent Crude Oil (Platts) futures contracts based on the Platts Dated Brent benchmark. This development followed a collaboration with S&P Global Energy, which functioned as a provider of data and benchmark prices for commodity markets. The exchange received formal approval from the regulator to proceed with the Dated Brent Crude Oil (Platts) Futures. The NSE scheduled the official launch of these contracts for April 13, 2026.

The integration of Platts benchmarks, which are part of S&P Global Energy, provided a framework for domestic participants to access international reference prices. The proposed contracts are designed to aid a wide spectrum of market participants, including refiners, importers, traders, financial institutions, and investors seeking exposure to global Brent crude oil markets through a regulated domestic platform.

Enhancing India's Global Position

Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer (CBDO), NSE, said, "This collaboration with S&P Global Energy represents a pivotal milestone in NSE's journey to build domestically and globally relevant commodity derivatives in India. By introducing derivatives on Platts benchmarks, starting with Brent Crude Oil, we aim to offer market participants credible and efficient tools for price discovery and risk management. These products will bridge domestic and international markets while enhancing India's position in the global energy trading ecosystem."

Platts benchmarks are widely used across global commodity markets and exchanges, and their integration into NSE's derivatives offerings is expected to bring enhanced transparency, credibility, and alignment with the nation's relevant Crude Oil variety pricing mechanisms. Matthew Eversman, Director, Global Licensing and Exchange Relationships, said, "Collaborating with NSE is an important step in Platts' ongoing commitment to the Indian market. We are delighted that India's largest exchange has recognized the transparency and trust of Platts benchmarks and chosen them to build out its commodities suite. We look forward to growing our collaboration." (ANI)