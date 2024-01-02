Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Not in any such discussion...': Vodafone Idea denies talks with Elon Musk's Starlink

    Telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd. has clarified that the company is not in any discussions with Elon Musk's Starlink. "We are not aware of the basis of the said news item," the company said in an exchange filing. "The company is not in any such discussion with the named party," it said.
     

    Not in any such discussion Vodafone Idea denies talks with Elon Musk Starlink gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 2, 2024, 4:00 PM IST

    Vodafone Idea's stocks have surged as market speculations heat up regarding a potential collaboration between the telecom company and Elon Musk's Starlink. Following media reports that suggested a partnership between the telecom behemoth and the American tech mogul's satellite internet company, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) intervened and asked Vodafone Idea to clarify.

    Following its intervention on Monday, January 1, 2024, SEBI raised expectations among investors for Vodafone Idea's response. Vodafone Idea responded to SEBI's request for explanation by sending an official statement to the Indian stock market bourses. 

    Also Read | UPI new rules: 5 major changes that come into effect from January 1, 2024

    The business said, "The Exchange has sought clarification from Vodafone Idea Ltd on January 1, 2024, with reference to news...dated January 1, 2024, quoting 'Elon's Starlink Tie-Up Talks In Market Pumps Vodafone Idea To The Skies In India'."

    Vodafone Idea has now provided clarification, stating, "We wish to reiterate and clarify that the Company will comply with SEBI Listing Regulations and duly keep the stock exchanges informed of all the price sensitive information."

    The excitement over a possible cooperation reached a fever pitch last week when rumours circulated that Elon Musk will be visiting Gujarat on January 10, 2024, to have talks for a partnership with Vodafone Idea. Vodafone Idea's stock value surged significantly, presumably because Starlink needs a local partner in India to develop its internet services via satellite connectivity.

    Also Read | Karnataka sees remarkable surge in Beer sales, peaks past four years in 2023!

    The news report claimed that the Government of India (GoI) may sell its 33 per cent stake in the telecom company to tech-giant and American billionaire Elon Musk and his satellite internet venture Starlink collaborating with the carrier. This triggered strong buying in Vodafone Idea shares on Friday, which continued on Monday session as well. 

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2024, 4:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UPI new rules 5 major changes that come into effect from January 1 2024 gcw

    UPI new rules: 5 major changes that come into effect from January 1, 2024

    Karnataka sees remarkable surge in Beer sales, peaks past four years in 2023! vkp

    Karnataka sees remarkable surge in Beer sales, peaks past four years in 2023!

    Bank holidays in January 2024 Will banks be closed on January 1 Check out full list gcw

    Bank holidays in January 2024: Will banks be closed on January 1? Check out full list

    Digital shifts in 2024: Key changes impacting UPI IDs, SIM cards, tax returns and more from January 1 snt

    Digital shifts in 2024: Key changes impacting UPI IDs, SIM cards, tax returns and more from January 1

    New Year 2024: Thinking of investing in stocks? Keep these 10 things in mind

    New Year 2024: Thinking of investing in stocks? Keep these 10 things in mind

    Recent Stories

    CBI files charge-sheets against 5 accused in inter-related cases of Manipur violence AJR

    BREAKING: CBI files charge-sheets against 5 accused in inter-related cases of Manipur violence

    Ram Setu: Facts about ancient bridge connecting India and Sri Lanka rkn

    Ram Setu: Facts about ancient bridge connecting India and Sri Lanka

    cricket India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Team news, pitch report, weather update and more osf

    India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Team news, pitch report, weather update and more

    Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko gets engaged to his girlfriend rkn

    Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko gets engaged to his girlfriend

    Easy steps to share live location with friends on Google Maps like WhatsApp gcw

    Easy steps to share live location on Google Maps

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon