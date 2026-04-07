A Crisil report for March 2026 shows a 1% YoY drop in non-veg thali costs, while veg thali prices were stable. The decline was driven by cheaper broilers, onions, and potatoes, which offset a 33% surge in tomato prices and higher fuel costs.

Thali Cost Dynamics in March

The cost of a home-cooked non-vegetarian thali fell by one per cent year-on-year in March 2026, while the price of a vegetarian meal remained stable during the same period. This difference in pricing emerged as lower costs for staples such as onions, potatoes, and pulses effectively offset the rising expenses associated with tomatoes, vegetable oil, and fuel.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the latest Roti Rice Rate report from Crisil Intelligence, the average cost of preparing these meals was calculated based on input prices prevailing across North, South, East, and West India. The monthly indicator report reflected the impact of these price shifts on the common man's expenditure, identifying specific ingredients like cereals, broilers, and spices as the primary drivers of change.

Vegetarian Thali: A Story of Offsetting Prices

"Cost of non-vegetarian thali fell 1% on-year in March, while that of vegetarian thali remained stable, as lower prices of potatoes, onions and pulses offset higher costs of tomatoes, vegetable oil and fuel," the report stated. A significant factor behind the flat pricing of the vegetarian thali was a sharp spike in tomato costs. Prices for the vegetable rose 33 per cent year-on-year to Rs 28 per kg in March 2026, up from Rs 21 per kg in March 2025. This increase was driven by delayed transplantation in key producing regions, including Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, which adversely impacted crop development, yield, and the timing of arrivals in the market.

Conversely, "onion prices fell 25% on-year due to excess supply from overlapping late kharif arrivals and rabi harvest, coupled with weak exports, leading to distress sales given the limited shelf life of late kharif onions," the report noted. Potato prices also decreased by 13 per cent year-on-year, a trend attributed to weak demand from the hotel, restaurant, and catering sectors alongside general stock liquidation.

Factors Limiting Overall Cost Reduction

However, the report highlighted that global supply disruptions led to a six per cent rise in vegetable oil prices and a 14 per cent increase in the cost of liquefied petroleum gas cylinders. These factors limited the overall decline in thali costs for households.

Non-Vegetarian Thali Benefits from Lower Broiler Prices

The reduction in the non-vegetarian thali cost was primarily supported by a two per cent drop in broiler prices. "The cost of a non-veg thali fell due to an estimated 2% on-year decline in broiler prices, which accounted for ~50% of the cost, on a high base," the report said.

Month-on-Month Price Fluctuations

On a month-on-month basis, the cost of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis declined by three per cent and two per cent, respectively.

The report further showed that tomato and potato prices dipped six per cent each on a month-on-month basis, while onion prices fell 14 per cent. Pulse prices followed a similar downward trajectory, declining six per cent due to higher opening stocks.

"Tur inventories for the July-June marketing year are estimated to be 20% higher, while Bengal gram stocks for the January-December marketing year are ~10% higher this season, exerting downward pressure on prices," the report stated. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)