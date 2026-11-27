Nomura has revised its RBI forecast, predicting a 50 basis point repo rate hike in December to 6 percent. This shift is driven by concerns over persistent food price inflation and resilient economic growth in India.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Nomura has doubled its forecast for the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) December rate hike to 50 basis points, expecting the central bank to raise the repo rate to 6 per cent as food price pressures could keep retail inflation above 6 per cent for at least two quarters. In its latest report, the brokerage assigned a 60 per cent probability to a 50 basis point increase at the December 4 monetary policy meeting, compared with a 40 per cent chance of a 25 basis point hike, which is the current consensus expectation.

“We are changing our RBI call to a 50bp hike to a 6.00% repo rate on 4 December, from our previous forecast of a 25bp hike. We assign a 60% probability to a 50bp hike with a 5-1 vote split, and the remaining 40% to a 25bp hike,” the report said. Nomura said the sharp rise in food prices, alongside increasing underlying inflation and resilient economic growth, could prompt the RBI to raise rates more sharply to contain inflationary pressures.

The brokerage estimates that retail inflation could rise to 6.4 per cent in November from 6.1 per cent in October, driven largely by higher prices of cereals, pulses and other food items. It expects average inflation in the October-December quarter to reach 6.3 per cent, above the RBI's forecast of 6 per cent. The report noted that food price increases were being accompanied by rising core inflation, as companies pass on higher input costs to consumers.

"Monetary policy should not respond to supply-driven food prices," the report said, adding that the combination of rising underlying inflation and strong economic growth could shift the balance in favour of an earlier and larger rate increase. Nomura also expects India's third-quarter GDP growth, due to be released on November 30, to exceed 7.5 per cent, against the RBI's estimate of 7.2 per cent. The brokerage expects the RBI to raise its full-year FY27 growth forecast to around 7.5 per cent from 7.1 per cent. It also sees the central bank increasing its retail inflation forecast for the financial year to 5.3 per cent from 5.2 per cent.

Nomura expects the repo rate to reach 6 per cent after the December increase and remain at that level, assuming inflation and growth pressures moderate after the first quarter. However, it acknowledged the possibility of another 25 basis point hike in February or April. On liquidity, the report said the RBI could consider easing the minimum daily cash reserve ratio maintenance requirement for banks to 90 per cent from 99 per cent and use foreign exchange swaps to inject funds into the banking system. The brokerage said the RBI's guidance alongside the December decision would be important in determining the pace of further monetary tightening. (ANI)