The Competition Commission of India has approved a deal involving stake acquisitions by Samara investment funds and the merger of Calyx Container Terminals Private Limited with Associated Road Carriers Limited to boost logistics operations.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved a proposed deal involving stake acquisitions by two Samara investment funds and the subsequent merger of Calyx Container Terminals Private Limited with Associated Road Carriers Limited, according to a statement by the CCI. As per the release, the proposed transaction involves the acquisition of a stake in Calyx Container Terminals by Samara Alternate Investment Fund – Scheme I LVF and Samara Alternate Investment Fund III India. Calyx, in turn, would acquire a stake in Associated Road Carriers Limited (ARC), followed by the proposed merger of Calyx with ARC, the competition watchdog said.

"The Proposed Combination envisages acquisition of stake by Samara Alternate Investment Fund – Scheme I LVF (Samara AIF Scheme I), and Samara Alternate Investment Fund III India (collectively 'Samara AIFs'), in Calyx Container Terminals Private Limited (Calyx), which in turn would acquire stake in Associated Road Carriers Limited (ARC), and the proposed merger of Calyx with and into ARC," the CCI said. According to the release, both Samara AIFs are Category II alternative investment funds registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) under the SEBI (Alternative Investment Funds) Regulations, 2012. The two investment funds are managed or advised by their investment manager, Samara Alternate Investment Management LLP.

Calyx Container Terminals Private Limited, incorporated in India in 2006, is engaged in the business of providing container freight station facilities in the country. Associated Road Carriers Limited, on the other hand, is an unlisted public limited company incorporated in India in 1972. The company is engaged in providing logistics and surface transportation services, with operations across the country. "ARC is an unlisted public limited company incorporated in 1972 in India. It is engaged in the business of providing logistics and surface transportation services having its operations spread across India," the competition watchdog said.

The proposed combination brings together businesses operating across different segments of the logistics sector, including container freight station facilities and surface transportation services, alongside investments from SEBI-registered alternative investment funds. Meanwhile, the CCI did not disclose the financial consideration involved in the proposed transaction, the quantum of stakes to be acquired or the timeline for completing the proposed merger. (ANI)