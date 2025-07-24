Construction within 10km of Noida International Airport now requires approval and a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the AAI.

Planning to buy a plot or build a home near the upcoming Noida International Airport? Here’s something you need to know — authorities have just drawn a firm line in the sand.

Noida Airport Authority Cracks Down on Unauthorised Construction

The Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), along with the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration, has banned any kind of unauthorised construction within a 10 km radius of the Jewar airport project.

So what does this mean? In short — you can’t just buy a plot and start building. You need proper approvals and a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Airport Authority of India (AAI).

“There’s a clear process,” said Shailendra Bhatia, nodal officer at NIAL. “You must apply for NOC on the AAI portal, go through height clearance and funnel zone checks, and only then will you be allowed to begin construction.”

Already Allotted Plots? You’re Safe But With Conditions

If you’ve got a plot that was allotted by YEIDA in a notified sector — you’re in the clear. But there’s a catch: you still need to get your building plan approved by YEIDA.

Anything built in village areas or on abadi land — without an approved plan — is being flagged as illegal. “And it’s not just about paperwork,” Bhatia warned. “Unauthorized multi-storey buildings in unregulated areas pose real safety concerns for airport operations.”

Why the Sudden Move?

Turns out, this isn’t just about keeping the skyline pretty.

At a high-level meeting on July 9, officials from the airport, local administration, and development authorities raised serious concerns about how illegal construction, stray animals, and even birds could disrupt flight safety.

Noida International Airport COO Kiran Jain made it clear: "Flight safety is at stake." Measures are now being put in place to identify such buildings, carry out joint inspections, and even remove structures that could interfere with air traffic.

What Real Estate Experts Are Saying

Gaurav Mavi, co-founder of real estate consultancy BOP.in, broke it down in simple terms: Avoid abadi or agricultural land, especially in areas around the airport.

“These lands are often governed by gram panchayats and not under YEIDA. They’re being misused for quick profits, but buyers could get trapped in a legal mess,” he said.

He cited Sector 22D as a prime example where plotted developments have surged in value — from Rs30,000 per sq yard in 2014 to nearly Rs1.25 lakh now. But that’s because they’re legal and planned.

Not a Blanket Ban, Say Builders

Developers insist this move is not a full stop to construction, just a tightening of the rules.

“This isn’t a blanket ban,” said Deepak Kapoor, director of Gulshan Group. “If your project has the required NOC and approvals, you’re good to go. The focus is on stopping haphazard, unregulated building.”

Legal Advice: Stick to RERA-Approved Projects

Sunil Tyagi, Managing Partner at ZEUS Law Associates, echoed that sentiment. He said the restrictions are mainly targeting unauthorised buildings in rural belts around the airport.

“If your plot was allotted by YEIDA, and your building follows height restrictions, there’s no problem — provided you get the NOC,” he said. His advice? Only buy plots that are RERA-registered and check all permissions before you pay.

A Hotspot for Investors But With Rules

Noida and Greater Noida are booming. A recent Knight Frank report revealed that the twin cities accounted for 30% of all residential sales in NCR in the first half of 2025, with Greater Noida alone contributing 23%.

And with the airport and metro expansion on the horizon, demand is only set to rise.