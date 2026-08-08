Ministry of Steel-owned NMDC has revised its iron ore prices, effective August 8, 2026. The price of Lump Ore is now Rs 5,250 per tonne, while Fines are priced at Rs 4,500 per tonne, a reduction from the previous month's prices.

NMDC Revises Iron Ore Prices

The Ministry of Steel-owned NMDC has revised the prices of its iron ore products, according to a regulatory filing by the company. In the filing made under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the company said the revised prices will be effective from August 8, 2026.

According to the disclosure, the price of Lump Ore (65.5%, 10-40 mm) has been fixed at Rs 5,250 per tonne, while Fines (64%, -10 mm) has been priced at Rs 4,500 per tonne. The revised price of lump ore is down from Rs 5,450 per tonne in July, while the price of fines has been reduced from Rs 4,700 per tonne, according to data released by the Ministry of Steel.

"The above are FOR prices that are exclusive of Royalty, DMF, NMEDT, Cess, Forest Permit Fee, transit fee, GST, environmental Cess and other taxes.," the filing stated.

Record Production and Strategic Growth

The price revision comes after NMDC reported its best-ever July production performance, with iron ore production rising 31 per cent year-on-year to 4.06 million tonnes (MT), the Ministry of Steel said in a recent update. The company's cumulative production during April-July 2026 stood at 19.16 MT, while sales were at 15.15 MT, reflecting sustained operational momentum, the ministry said.

"An NMDC delegation held discussions with senior officials in Argentina to explore investment and partnership opportunities in copper and other strategic minerals, strengthening NMDC's international mineral development initiatives," the Ministry of Steel said in the release.

The developments come as NMDC continues to expand its operations while also exploring opportunities in strategic minerals. (ANI)