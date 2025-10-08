Indian stock markets opened with modest gains as investors cautiously await the quarterly earnings season. Experts predict near-term, range-bound movement, with corporate results expected to drive market direction.

Indian stock markets opened on a positive note on Wednesday, with benchmark indices Nifty50 and BSE Sensex edging higher amid cautious investor sentiment ahead of the quarterly earnings season. At 9:16 AM, the Nifty50 was trading at 25,116.10, up 8 points (0.03%), while the BSE Sensex stood at 81,961.67, gaining 35 points (0.04%). The modest gains were supported by improving institutional sentiment, selective buying, and expectations of stronger festive-season demand.

Experts Expect Range-Bound Movement

Market experts believe that the near-term momentum will likely remain range-bound as investors wait for corporate earnings to set the tone. Sector-specific developments and consumer demand trends are expected to influence stock performance.

Dr. V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said that institutional support has helped the market remain steady.

"The ongoing mild rally in the market has support from institutional investment. FIIs turning buyers yesterday is a positive development. But it is too early to say that this trend will sustain," he said.

He added that while markets in countries like the US, Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Brazil continue to outperform, India remains an attractive option as the valuation gap has narrowed, potentially drawing more foreign institutional investors (FIIs).

Earnings Season to Drive Market Sentiment

According to analysts, the upcoming earnings season, set to begin on October 9, will be a key driver for market direction. Sectors such as banking, IT, auto, and FMCG are likely to remain in focus as investors look for signs of demand resilience and margin stability amid global economic uncertainty.

The festive season could further support consumer-driven sectors, particularly retail, automobiles, and discretionary goods. Meanwhile, energy and metal stocks may react to movements in global commodity prices.

India's Long-Term Growth Story Intact

Despite the cautious near-term outlook, experts say India's macroeconomic fundamentals—including stable inflation, robust GDP growth, and strong domestic demand—continue to support a bullish long-term narrative.

"Short-term volatility is natural around earnings season, but the underlying strength of India's economy makes it an attractive market for both domestic and global investors," Dr. Vijayakumar added.