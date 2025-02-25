Nifty, Sensex open flat amid bleak global cues, experts see limited optimism

Experts highlighted that the domestic market's weakness aligns with the global risk-off sentiment, as concerns over economic slowdown, rising inflation, and geopolitical tensions continue to weigh on investor confidence.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
Published: Feb 25, 2025, 10:54 AM IST

Indian equity markets remained under pressure as both the Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex extended their decline, reflecting a cautious investor sentiment amid a challenging global economic scenario. Indian stock markets continuously in pressure as both indices in declining mode due to uncertainty on tariff by Trump administration and continues foreign outflows.

The Nifty 50 index fell by 36.90 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 22,516.45, while the BSE Sensex dropped 14.11 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 74,440.30 in early trade on Monday.

Ajay Bagga, Banking and market expert told ANI "Indian markets have little to cheer about with this bleak global scenario marked by huge risks along with some hopes kindled on the European geopolitical front. Actual imposition of Trump Tariffs over March and April could lead to slowing growth, higher inflation, jittery markets and a further flight to the safety of bonds and Gold".

In the Nifty 50 index, a mixed trend was observed at the opening. Sectors like FMCG, IT, Metal, and Realty came under selling pressure, dragging the market down. However, Nifty Bank, Auto, and Media showed marginal gains, providing some support.

Market breadth leaned towards the bears, with 28 stocks in the Nifty 50 declining, while 22 stocks managed to open in the green. Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research, Axis Securities said "The Nifty ended down for the fifth straight day, but surprisingly, so did the India VIX. The opening slump created a gap-down, the first such instance since 27th Jan, which then formed a local trough that led to a 4.5 per cent advance. That makes the gap area of 22720 critical, if we manage a daily close above this level, we could see a test of the next big hurdle area that lies between 23050 and 23280. If we don't, next key support under 22500 lies at 22370."

The subdued sentiment was not limited to Indian markets. Major Asian indices also struggled, with Japan's Nikkei 225 plunging 1.12 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index shedding 0.90 per cent, and Taiwan Weighted index slipping 1.06 per cent. South Korea's KOSPI also declined by 0.38 per cent, reflecting concerns over slowing global growth and inflation risks.

Going forward, investors will closely monitor global developments, including geopolitical shifts in Europe and US trade policies.

