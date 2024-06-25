Nifty projected to reach 25,200 by December, says ICICI Securities; here are top 94 stock picks across sectors

The brokerage firm added that since 1999, Nifty has typically risen by a median of 21% from post-election outcome lows to the end of the year in election years.

Nifty might reach 25,200 by December 2024, with robust support at the 22,200 level, considering the historical market trends during election years, according to brokerage firm ICICI Securities.

“As envisaged in Feb-24 report, Nifty sailed through election based volatility and approached our target of 23400, Post election outcome, as anxiety settles down, while reigniting expectations on reforms agenda, budgetary allocations and earnings, markets have once again resumed upward trajectory," said the firm in a note.

The brokerage firm added that since 1999, Nifty has typically risen by a median of 21% from post-election outcome lows to the end of the year in election years. Notably, these gains often include intermediate corrections of 4-6%, which present buying opportunities. Since June 2022, each 10% correction in the Nifty has been followed by a 20% rally over the next six months. Using a similar projection from the post-election low, they suggest a target of 25,200 by the end of December.

"Nifty continues on the path of our CY30 target of 50000, as part of Decadal cycle projection and we reiterate the structural bullish stance for CY30 as well as for CY24. Our composite model projects Nifty target of 25200 by December 2024, with strong support at 22200 levels," it added.

The current global scenario supports the hypothesis of an upward trend. Over the last five election years, US markets have typically surged by an average of 9% from June to December. A structural shift in domestic inflows has mitigated the impact of FII selling by providing market depth. Additionally, the anticipated return of FII flows in the second half of 2024, along with prospects of rate cuts in the US, would be a positive factor from a liquidity perspective, the firm added.

Here are top picks by ICICI Securities across different sectors:

BFSI:

1. SBI

2. Axis Bank

3. HDFC Bank

4. Kotak Mahindra Bank

5. Bank of Baroda

6. AB Capital

7. LIC Housing Finance

8. L&T Finance

9. Canfin Homes

PSU:

10. HAL

11. BEL

12. SAIL

13. Coal India

14. NTPC

15. Engineers India

16. NMDC

17. Concor

18. Union Bank of India

Capital Goods:

19. L&T

20. ABB

21. Thermax

22. KEC International

23. Grindwell Norton

24. ELGI Equipment

25. SKF Bearing

Oil & Gas & Energy:

26. Reliance Industries

27. ONGC

28. Petronet LNG

29. Gail

30. HPCL

31. Tata Power

32. JSW Energy

33. NHPC

Auto:

34. M&M

35. Tata Motors

36. Hero Motocorp

37. Escorts

38. Sansera Eng

39. Exide Inds

40. Sona BLW

41. JK Tyres

42. Ashaia India glass

Information Technology:

43. TCS

44. Infosys

45. Tech Mahindra

46. Latent View

47. Newgen Software

48. Birla Soft

49. Firstsource Solutions

Consumption & Retail:

50. Titan

51. Trent

52. Havells

53. Amber

54. Voltas

55. Dabur India

56. V-Guard

57. Indian Hotel

58. MHRIL

Pharma & Chemicals:

59. Sun Pharma

60. Divis Lab

61. Zydus Life

62. Granules

63. Gufic Bio

64. Natco Pharma

65. Fluorochem

66. Sudarshan Chemical

67. Navin Fluorine

68. SRF Ltd

69. PI Ind

Real Estate:

70. DLF

71. Brigade

72. Godrej Properties

73. Arvind Smart

74. Kajaria Ceramics

75. Century Plywood

Infra and Metals:

76. Ambuja Cement

77. Sagar Cement

78. JK Cement

79. Adani Port

80. HG Infra

81. NCC

82. Tata Steel

83. JSPL

84. Hindalco

85. HEG

Others:

86. Taj GVK

87. PCBL

88. Astra Microwave

89. Tejas Network

90. ICIL

91. SIYSIL

92. Chambal Fertilizer

93. Texmaco Rail

94. Gulf Oil Lubricants

Latest Videos