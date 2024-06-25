Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Nifty projected to reach 25,200 by December, says ICICI Securities; here are top 94 stock picks across sectors

    The brokerage firm added that since 1999, Nifty has typically risen by a median of 21% from post-election outcome lows to the end of the year in election years.

    First Published Jun 25, 2024, 5:04 PM IST

    Nifty might reach 25,200 by December 2024, with robust support at the 22,200 level, considering the historical market trends during election years, according to brokerage firm ICICI Securities.

    “As envisaged in Feb-24 report, Nifty sailed through election based volatility and approached our target of 23400, Post election outcome, as anxiety settles down, while reigniting expectations on reforms agenda, budgetary allocations and earnings, markets have once again resumed upward trajectory," said the firm in a note.

    The brokerage firm added that since 1999, Nifty has typically risen by a median of 21% from post-election outcome lows to the end of the year in election years. Notably, these gains often include intermediate corrections of 4-6%, which present buying opportunities. Since June 2022, each 10% correction in the Nifty has been followed by a 20% rally over the next six months. Using a similar projection from the post-election low, they suggest a target of 25,200 by the end of December.

    "Nifty continues on the path of our CY30 target of 50000, as part of Decadal cycle projection and we reiterate the structural bullish stance for CY30 as well as for CY24. Our composite model projects Nifty target of 25200 by December 2024, with strong support at 22200 levels," it added.

    The current global scenario supports the hypothesis of an upward trend. Over the last five election years, US markets have typically surged by an average of 9% from June to December. A structural shift in domestic inflows has mitigated the impact of FII selling by providing market depth. Additionally, the anticipated return of FII flows in the second half of 2024, along with prospects of rate cuts in the US, would be a positive factor from a liquidity perspective, the firm added.

    Here are top picks by ICICI Securities across different sectors:

    BFSI:

    1. SBI
    2. Axis Bank
    3. HDFC Bank
    4. Kotak Mahindra Bank
    5. Bank of Baroda
    6. AB Capital
    7. LIC Housing Finance
    8. L&T Finance
    9. Canfin Homes

    PSU:

    10. HAL
    11. BEL
    12. SAIL
    13. Coal India
    14. NTPC
    15. Engineers India
    16. NMDC
    17. Concor
    18. Union Bank of India

    Capital Goods:

    19. L&T
    20. ABB
    21. Thermax
    22. KEC International
    23. Grindwell Norton
    24. ELGI Equipment
    25. SKF Bearing

    Oil & Gas & Energy:

    26. Reliance Industries
    27. ONGC
    28. Petronet LNG
    29. Gail
    30. HPCL
    31. Tata Power
    32. JSW Energy
    33. NHPC

    Auto:

    34. M&M
    35. Tata Motors
    36. Hero Motocorp
    37. Escorts
    38. Sansera Eng
    39. Exide Inds
    40. Sona BLW
    41. JK Tyres
    42. Ashaia India glass

    Information Technology:

    43. TCS
    44. Infosys
    45. Tech Mahindra
    46. Latent View
    47. Newgen Software
    48. Birla Soft
    49. Firstsource Solutions

    Consumption & Retail:

    50. Titan
    51. Trent
    52. Havells
    53. Amber
    54. Voltas
    55. Dabur India
    56. V-Guard
    57. Indian Hotel
    58. MHRIL

    Pharma & Chemicals:

    59. Sun Pharma
    60. Divis Lab
    61. Zydus Life
    62. Granules
    63. Gufic Bio
    64. Natco Pharma
    65. Fluorochem
    66. Sudarshan Chemical
    67. Navin Fluorine
    68. SRF Ltd
    69. PI Ind

    Real Estate:

    70. DLF
    71. Brigade
    72. Godrej Properties
    73. Arvind Smart
    74. Kajaria Ceramics
    75. Century Plywood

    Infra and Metals:

    76. Ambuja Cement
    77. Sagar Cement
    78. JK Cement
    79. Adani Port
    80. HG Infra
    81. NCC
    82. Tata Steel
    83. JSPL
    84. Hindalco
    85. HEG

    Others:

    86. Taj GVK
    87. PCBL
    88. Astra Microwave
    89. Tejas Network
    90. ICIL
    91. SIYSIL
    92. Chambal Fertilizer
    93. Texmaco Rail
    94. Gulf Oil Lubricants

