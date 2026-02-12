India has solidified its role in global 6G development via the New Delhi Declaration, adopted at the Bharat 6G Symposium 2025. Global bodies endorsed core principles for future networks, positioning 6G as a trusted and affordable public good.

The Government of India has reinforced its commitment to shaping the future of global telecommunications through the New Delhi Declaration, adopted at the Bharat 6G Symposium 2025. Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, said that through the joint statement titled the New Delhi Declaration at the Bharat 6G Symposium 2025, the international bodies endorsed the core principles for future 6G networks.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Core Principles for Future Networks

In his reply, Sekhar said, "The endorsed principles for 6G networks include being trusted and secure, resilient and reliable, open and interoperable, inclusive and affordable, and sustainable. The declaration also positions 6G as a global public good, reflecting a collective international vision for next-generation connectivity."

Fostering Global Collaboration

The signatories to the declaration include leading global and regional 6G alliances, research platforms, and industry-led forums such as the Bharat 6G Alliance, 6G Smart Networks and Services Industry Association (6G-IA), ATIS' NextG Alliance, XG Mobile Promotion Forum (XGMF), 6G Forum, 6G Brasil, UK-India Future Networks Initiative (UKIFNI), UK Telecoms Innovation Network (UK TIN), UK Federated Telecoms Hubs, and the 6G Flagship at the University of Oulu.

The nature of cooperation involves strengthening global collaboration on 6G research and innovation, aligning perspectives on global standardisation activities, including 3GPP and ITU, and promoting interoperability and the development of trusted and resilient 6G ecosystems, he said.

It strengthens India's role in global 6G research and standard-setting by enabling international dialogue, deepening participation from Indian startups, MSMEs, academia, and research institutions, and positioning India as a key contributor to the global 6G ecosystem. (ANI)