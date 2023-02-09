Netflix lays out plans to crackdown on account sharing in FOUR countries; Is India a part of it?

Netflix outlined its long-awaited password-sharing guidelines for users in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain. The streaming company is testing its crackdown on users outside of the U.S. before launching domestically. Users will be asked to set a “primary location” for their Netflix accounts and will be allowed two “sub accounts” for users who don’t live in that household.

Netflix Inc. unveiled strategies for preventing password sharing for accounts on its streaming service, including setting up a primary location and shelling out a few bucks for an additional member. The video streaming giant claimed that users can now simply control who has access to their account, move their profile to a new account, and still effortlessly watch Netflix on their own devices or log into a new TV. It is believed that 100 million people worldwide use a shared account.

As a result, the business stated in a blog post, "we've been investigating multiple techniques to solve this issue in Latin America over the last year, and we're now ready to roll them out more globally in the coming months, starting today in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain."

For an additional C$7.99 per month per person in Canada, NZD$7.99 in New Zealand, 3.99 euros in Portugal, and 5.99 euros in Spain, Netflix standard or premium plan subscribers can add an extra member sub account for up to two persons, the firm said.

If an account has more profiles than it is permitted to have, the user can transfer the extra profiles to a new account and avoid paying the overage price. All of the tailored suggestions and viewing history from the original accounts are carried over to the migrated profiles. Along with a new "Manage Access and Devices" page that will enable users to control who has access to their accounts, the changes announced on Wednesday will go into effect immediately away.

Due to fierce competition from competitors, the firm experienced a drop in subscribers in the first half of 2022, which led it to more seriously consider password sharing and provide an ad-supported plan.

