True Hope Foundation has donated ₹50 lakh to the Army Central Welfare Fund and provided ₹10 lakh in healthcare aid for Nepal flood victims. This supports Indian Army soldiers and ex-servicemen of Nepali origin, in collaboration with Sapta Shakti Command.

True Hope Foundation has contributed ₹50 lakh to the Army Central Welfare Fund in support of people affected by the recent devastating floods in Nepal, particularly serving soldiers, ex-servicemen and their dependants of Nepali origin who have rendered service to the Indian Army.

The contribution was made in collaboration with the Sapta Shakti Command, Indian Army, as part of True Hope Foundation’s continued efforts to extend timely humanitarian assistance during disasters and emergencies. The contribution will support ex-gratia assistance for flood-affected personnel and families, providing relief to those impacted by the disaster. Alongside the financial contribution, True Hope Foundation also extended ₹10 lakh worth of in-kind healthcare support, including a Biochemistry Machine / Human Analyser, aimed at strengthening healthcare support for communities affected by the disaster.

Recognition for Humanitarian Efforts

In recognition of the Foundation’s contribution and humanitarian efforts towards the Nepal disaster relief initiative, Sapta Shakti Command honoured True Hope Foundation with an Appreciation Award and a Certificate of Appreciation for its compassionate act. The recognition acknowledges the Foundation’s efforts in extending support to flood-affected communities and reflects the importance of collective humanitarian action during times of crisis.

Leaders Commend Collaborative Support

Speaking on the occasion, Lieutenant General Mohit Malhotra, GOC-in-C, South Western Command, said, “It is a privilege to acknowledge True Hope Foundation’s ₹50 lakh contribution towards the Army Central Welfare Fund. This support will go towards flood-affected victims in Nepal, particularly soldiers, ex-servicemen and their dependants who have served with the Indian Army. This gesture goes beyond monetary value and reflects True Hope Foundation’s compassion, solidarity and gratitude towards those who have served. We commend the Foundation, its donors, volunteers and partners for turning this goodwill into meaningful action. On behalf of the Indian Army and Sapta Shakti Command, we thank True Hope Foundation and its founder, Dhaval Darji, for standing with the people of Nepal in their hour of need.”

Dhaval Darji, Founder, True Hope Foundation, said, “During a disaster, support is not defined by borders. Our contribution towards Nepal is our effort to stand with people and families facing an extremely difficult time. We are grateful to the Indian Army and Sapta Shakti Command for giving us the opportunity to contribute and for recognising this compassionate effort. This Certificate of Appreciation is deeply meaningful to Team True Hope and motivates us to continue serving communities wherever support is needed.”

Foundation's Broader Humanitarian Commitment

The Foundation’s Nepal relief initiative reflects its broader commitment to humanitarian assistance across disaster relief, medical assistance, education, disability support, animal welfare and community welfare. True Hope Foundation works with NGOs, hospitals, volunteers, social organisations and institutional partners to provide timely assistance to communities and individuals facing critical challenges.

The Foundation expressed its gratitude to the Indian Army and Sapta Shakti Command, along with its donors, partners and volunteers, whose support made the Nepal disaster relief initiative possible. True Hope Foundation is a humanitarian organisation working across disaster relief, medical assistance, education, disability support, animal welfare and community welfare. The Foundation collaborates with NGOs, hospitals, volunteers, social organisations and institutional partners to provide timely support to communities and individuals facing critical challenges.

For Team True Hope, the contribution and recognition represent more than a financial intervention. They reaffirm the belief that compassion, collaboration and service can extend beyond borders and bring meaningful support to communities in times of crisis. (ANI)