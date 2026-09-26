India and the GCC reviewed their Joint Action Plan and discussed regional issues like West Asia during a ministerial meeting in New York. EAM S Jaishankar led the Indian delegation, reaffirming commitment to their strategic dialogue.

India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Friday (local time) reviewed the implementation of their Joint Action Plan and discussed regional and international issues, including the situation in West Asia and challenges to commercial shipping in international waterways, during the India-GCC Troika Ministerial Meeting in New York, as per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar led the Indian delegation at the meeting held on the margins of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 25, the MEA said in a press release. The GCC was represented at the Troika level by Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, GCC Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi and Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir. Ministers and senior officials from the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait also participated in the meeting. The leaders reaffirmed their joint commitment to building on the achievements of the first India-GCC Joint Ministerial Meeting for Strategic Dialogue held in Riyadh on September 9, 2024.

Deepening Ties and Trade

The MEA said India and GCC countries share “historically close and friendly ties,” underpinned by vibrant trade linkages and strong people-to-people ties. It added that the relationship has deepened in areas including trade, investment, energy, health, technology and cultural exchanges. Total trade between India and the GCC stood at USD 178.66 billion in FY 2025-26, according to the ministry.

Joint Action Plan and FTA Negotiations

The leaders reviewed the implementation of the India-GCC Joint Action Plan (JAP) 2024-2028, which envisages joint activities in political dialogue, security, trade and investment, agriculture and food security, transportation, energy, health, culture and education. They “underlined that the diversity of sectors in the JAP represented the depth and breadth of engagements between India and GCC countries,” and appreciated the steady progress in advancing cooperation across these sectors, the MEA said.

Free Trade Agreement

The leaders also welcomed the launch of India-GCC Free Trade Agreement negotiations after the Terms of Reference were finalised in February 2026. They noted that the FTA is expected to “unlock the full potential of trade between India and the GCC upon signing” and would be a “force multiplier for global good,” while facilitating the expansion and diversification of exports and strengthening economic integration between the two sides.

Strengthening Energy and People-to-People Ties

Jaishankar thanked GCC countries for the energy and fertiliser supplied despite disruption of trade routes during the recent conflict in West Asia. He also emphasised further strengthening the India-GCC energy partnership, including through expanded cooperation in renewables, biofuels and green technologies. On people-to-people ties, the leaders emphasised the importance of joint activities in arts, heritage, yoga, music, cinema and literature. Jaishankar appreciated GCC countries for ensuring the welfare of the Indian diaspora and their safety and well-being during the recent West Asia conflict.

Regional Security and Diplomacy

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern, including the situation in West Asia, challenges to commercial shipping in international waterways, reform of multilateral institutions, sustainability and terrorism. Jaishankar highlighted the importance of regional peace and security, and efforts to use “dialogue and diplomacy to resolve conflicts,” the MEA said. Both sides agreed to hold the second edition of the India-GCC Joint Ministerial Meeting for Strategic Dialogue at an early date.

Jaishankar on India-GCC Partnership

Earlier, regarding the meeting, Jaishankar said he was "Glad to co-chair the India-Gulf Cooperation Council Troika Ministerial Meeting in New York on the margins of #UNGA81." He said the meeting "Reviewed the progress of the India-GCC Joint Action Plan 2024–28 and discussed ways to further advance our partnership."

Jaishankar also said, "Welcomed the launch of India-GCC FTA negotiations. Look forward to strengthening ties in the areas of trade, investment, energy, food security, health, new technologies, culture and people-to-people exchanges. Thanked GCC leadership for the support extended to the Indian community. Reiterated our strong commitment to freedom of navigation and safety of seafarers & commercial shipping. (ANI)