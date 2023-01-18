Neon bird logo to espresso machines & more: Twitter hosting 27-hour auction to sell items to make extra money

Fans of the social media company have a chance to get their hands on them in a fire sale of items from its San Francisco headquarters starting Tuesday. The 27-hour online auction, organised by Heritage Global Partners Inc., is the latest sign of upheaval at the company, which billionaire Elon Musk acquired for $44 billion last year.

Following the termination of thousands of employees and the reduction of benefits, Twitter has started auctioning off excess office equipment. The list features a wide range of office supplies, from oddball bird collectibles (including Twitter's bird emblem), espresso machines, freezers, and even Apple Macs.

There are 631 objects available for purchase, according to Heritage Global Partners, the auction's organiser. The majority of these things were gathered from the San Francisco office of Twitter. Participants can place their bids until 11:30 IST tonight, January 18, and as is to be expected, prices will rise during the day.

Some of the bizarre items with the highest bid include Twitter Bird Statue for $20,000 (roughly Rs 16 lakh). A "@" sculpture planter is also being sold by Twitter; the current price is $8,000, or around Rs 6.53 lakh. Previously used by Twitter visitors and workers, some of the most expensive wooden seats are going for over $1,000. (Rs 81,000).

The online auction's participants are also placing bids on N95 masks. The cost of a set of KN95 protective masks, which total 20,800 pieces, is $350. (roughly Rs 28,000). Other products include $3,400 (approximately Rs 2.77 lakh) espresso machines, electric ovens, refrigerator-based pizza prep tables, vegetable dryers, and kitchen tables made of stainless steel.

Additionally, Twitter is selling a variety of high-end office supplies and technology. A number of Samsung TVs and 27-inch Mac computers held by Twitter are also up for auction, with starting bids of $1,200 (approximately Rs 98,000).

Since Elon Musk officially took control of the business in late October 2022, Twitter has been scrambling to cut costs. Over 3,000 workers were initially let go by the corporation, however some left on their own initiative to protest Musk's "hardcore" workplace culture.

Due to Musk's failure to pay the rent, Twitter employees in Singapore were recently forced to vacate the building. According to reports, the business is also giving up its New Delhi and Mumbai offices.

