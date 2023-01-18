Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Neon bird logo to espresso machines & more: Twitter hosting 27-hour auction to sell items to make extra money

    Fans of the social media company have a chance to get their hands on them in a fire sale of items from its San Francisco headquarters starting Tuesday. The 27-hour online auction, organised by Heritage Global Partners Inc., is the latest sign of upheaval at the company, which billionaire Elon Musk acquired for $44 billion last year.

    Neon bird logo espresso machines more Twitter hosting 27 hour auction to sell items to make extra money gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 18, 2023, 1:25 PM IST

    Following the termination of thousands of employees and the reduction of benefits, Twitter has started auctioning off excess office equipment. The list features a wide range of office supplies, from oddball bird collectibles (including Twitter's bird emblem), espresso machines, freezers, and even Apple Macs. 

    There are 631 objects available for purchase, according to Heritage Global Partners, the auction's organiser. The majority of these things were gathered from the San Francisco office of Twitter. Participants can place their bids until 11:30 IST tonight, January 18, and as is to be expected, prices will rise during the day.

    Some of the bizarre items with the highest bid include Twitter Bird Statue for $20,000 (roughly Rs 16 lakh). A "@" sculpture planter is also being sold by Twitter; the current price is $8,000, or around Rs 6.53 lakh. Previously used by Twitter visitors and workers, some of the most expensive wooden seats are going for over $1,000. (Rs 81,000).

    Also Read | Microsoft to cut over 10,000 jobs; engineering, human resource division to be impacted: Report

    The online auction's participants are also placing bids on N95 masks. The cost of a set of KN95 protective masks, which total 20,800 pieces, is $350. (roughly Rs 28,000). Other products include $3,400 (approximately Rs 2.77 lakh) espresso machines, electric ovens, refrigerator-based pizza prep tables, vegetable dryers, and kitchen tables made of stainless steel.

    Additionally, Twitter is selling a variety of high-end office supplies and technology. A number of Samsung TVs and 27-inch Mac computers held by Twitter are also up for auction, with starting bids of $1,200 (approximately Rs 98,000).

    Also Read | Meet Ravi Kumar, the new Cognizant CEO; Check out his annual salary, joining bonus

    Since Elon Musk officially took control of the business in late October 2022, Twitter has been scrambling to cut costs. Over 3,000 workers were initially let go by the corporation, however some left on their own initiative to protest Musk's "hardcore" workplace culture.

    Due to Musk's failure to pay the rent, Twitter employees in Singapore were recently forced to vacate the building. According to reports, the business is also giving up its New Delhi and Mumbai offices.

    Also Read | Twitter Singapore staff forced to leave office as Elon Musk fails to pay rent: Report

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2023, 1:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Microsoft to cut over 10000 jobs engineering human resource division to be impacted Report gcw

    Microsoft to cut over 10,000 jobs; engineering, human resource division to be impacted: Report

    Vegans are great but Bill Gates seems optimistic about future of plant based foods gcw

    'Vegans are great but...' Bill Gates seems optimistic about future of plant-based foods

    ShareChat announces layoffs fires 20 per cent employees in latest job cuts gcw

    ShareChat announces layoffs, fires 20% employees in latest job cuts

    Union Budget 2023: Auto industry's wishlist for FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Union Budget 2023: Auto industry's wishlist for FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    World s wealthiest net worth is 1 per cent twice of rest of world, reveals Oxfam report - adt

    World's wealthiest net worth is 1% twice of rest of world, reveals Oxfam report

    Recent Stories

    tennis Is this the beginning of the end Rafael Nadal wife cries, team dejected as injury leads to Australian Open 2023 exit snt

    Is this the beginning of the end? Nadal's wife cries, team dejected as injury leads to Australian Open exit

    football FA Cup 2022-23: Feels like ages ago we had a feeling of winning - Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool win vs Wolverhampton Wanderers-ayh

    FA Cup 2022-23: 'Feels like ages ago we had a feeling of winning' - Klopp on Liverpool win vs Wolves

    7.2 magnitude earthquake hits eastern Indonesia, tsunami warning triggered AJR

    7.2 magnitude earthquake hits eastern Indonesia, tsunami warning triggered

    Maharashtra women's panel writes to Mumbai police, asks to look into Urfi Javed's security request - adt

    Maharashtra women's panel writes to Mumbai police, asks to look into Urfi Javed's security request

    Tamil Nadu Governor ends row over 'Tamizhagam' remark; calls misinterpretation as 'erroneous'

    Tamil Nadu Governor ends row over 'Tamizhagam' remark; calls misinterpretation as 'erroneous'

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Video Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei

    Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL - Mohammed Siraj-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL' - Mohammed Siraj

    Video Icon
    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon