Navi Mumbai International Airport is launching a vast, affordable public transport network ahead of its Winter 2026 schedule. Options include e-buses to Pune, Mumbai, taxis, and shuttles, enhancing connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Navi Mumbai International Airport offers affordable multimodal travel with buses, taxis, autos and airport shuttles as it expands its public transport and ground mobility network ahead of the Winter Schedule operating from October 25, 2026, to March 27, 2027. The facility, operated by Adani Airport Holdings Limited, is establishing economical travel choices across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region, according to Adani Group.

Affordable Multimodal Transport Options

The media release stated: "NMIA offers passengers a bouquet of multimodal transport options across buses, taxis, autorickshaws, car rentals and airport shuttles, with economical fares and multiple public transport choices from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune."

"MSRTC e-Shivai bus fares are Rs 450 from NMIA to Pune, Rs 210 to Borivali and Rs 170 to Dadar East. Children below 12 years of age and women travelling with a National Common Mobility Card are eligible for half-fare," it added.

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation begins these e-Shivai electric bus operations on October 7, running from early morning until late night. The Dadar route operates via Sion and Atal Setu, while the Borivali service links Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Terminal 1, Bandra, and Atal Setu. Two daily trips run between NMIA and Pune, with links to Thane and Nashik scheduled by mid-November.

Extensive Ride and Shuttle Services

"21 daily Chalo Bus services, seven dedicated Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) airport routes, Bharat Taxi and Uber Go and Uber Premier ride options; a complimentary hourly shuttle operated by Cityflo, Aarya and Chalo will connect NMIA with Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA)," the release said.

Chalo Bus operates routes to Marol in Andheri East, Bandra, Dadar, and the World Trade Centre in Colaba, adjusting capacity for peak hours. Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport runs routes A1 to A7 between Terminal 1 and locations including Kharkopar, Targhar, Belapur, Nerul, Panvel, Khandeshwar, and the Airport Project Office, with Belapur and Nerul buses running every 15 to 20 minutes during peak times.

"Uber Go and Uber Premier will offer convenient ride options across short and medium-distance journeys, with pickup zones to facilitate passenger boarding. Uber Auto will provide an additional on-demand option for short-distance travel," the release noted.

Integrated Ground Transport Network

Prepaid taxis, prepaid autorickshaws, and car rentals provide further options, while Bharat Taxi begins services on October 10 with a fleet of up to 40 vehicles.

Ground transport capacity reaches 4,594 units, consisting of 3,787 app-based cabs, 547 buses, 184 rental cars, and 171 autos. The terminal connects with Panvel, Targhar, and Bamandongri railway stations, along with roadways such as Atal Setu, Sion-Panvel Highway, Palm Beach Road, Amra Marg, and NH-548.

Future-Ready Infrastructure and Connectivity

Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 is operational, while Mumbai Metro Line 8 is proposed to connect both airports. Airport operators are working with Adani TotalEnergies Gas to develop electric vehicle charging infrastructure on site. (ANI)