A major overhaul for Terminal 1 at Mumbai's CSMIA is underway. Industry sources indicate flight operations may be shifted, but 91% of passenger traffic will be unaffected as a partial closure is likely. Details on timelines are not yet disclosed.

A major overhaul and modernisation programme for Terminal 1 (T1) at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is officially underway, aviation industry sources revealed. “Flight operations may be shifted from T1 to the nearest available terminal options,” industry sources said.

Passenger Traffic Largely Unaffected

Despite the scale of the infrastructure work, airport operations have been structured to ensure that approximately 91% of total passenger traffic remains completely unaffected. “Around 91% of the passenger traffic will remain unaffected,” industry sources said.

Details of the Redevelopment Plan

The comprehensive redevelopment plan aims to replace ageing T1 structures with a modernised, high-capacity terminal featuring upgraded airside access, advanced baggage handling systems, and seamless inter-terminal transit links.

Industry sources said the terminal is likely to be only partially closed rather than completely shut, allowing the airport to manage the redevelopment work alongside continued operations.

Further Details Awaited

Further details on the scale of the partial closure, the flights or airlines that could be affected and the timeline for shifting operations have not yet been disclosed.

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