Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and his wife were hosted by Mukesh and Nita Ambani at their Mumbai home. Carney later travelled to New Delhi for high-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and EAM S Jaishankar to bolster bilateral ties.

Ambanis Host Canadian PM in Mumbai

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani hosted Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and his wife Diana Fox Carney at their residence in Mumbai as part of the visiting leader's official tour of India. The gathering celebrated the artistic traditions of India through classical dance and folk music performances, which reflected a "shared appreciation for heritage, friendship, and cultural exchange."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Mrs. Nita and Mr. Mukesh Ambani hosted the Prime Minister of Canada The Right Honourable Mark Carney and Mrs. Diana Fox Carney at their home in Mumbai for a warm and gracious afternoon. The gathering celebrated India's rich artistic traditions through folk music and classical dance performances, reflecting a shared appreciation for heritage, friendship, and cultural exchange," Reliance Industries said in a post on X.

PM Carney's Engagements in New Delhi

Following the Mumbai visit, Prime Minister Carney arrived in the national capital on Sunday evening, where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House on Monday.

Earlier, EAM S Jaishankar called on Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney as part of the latter's official visit to the country and appreciated his commitment to building a forward-looking partnership between the two countries.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he was "delighted" to call on Prime Minister Carney during his visit to the national capital. "Delighted to call on Prime Minister Mark J Carney of Canada in New Delhi this morning. Appreciate his commitment towards charting a forward-looking partnership," the EAM's post read.

The Canadian Prime Minister landed in the national capital on Sunday evening following the conclusion of a productive visit to Mumbai, marking the next phase of his official tour of India. Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and for Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada, received the visiting leader at the airport.

On Sunday evening, Jaishankar also met his Canadian counterpart, Anita Anand.

Focus on India-Canada Strategic Partnership

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Carney is on an official visit to India from 27 February to 2 March. This marks Prime Minister Carney's first official visit to the country, which began when he arrived in Mumbai on 27 February.

The high-level discussions, scheduled for today at Hyderabad House, will see the two Prime Ministers hold delegation-level talks to review the progress achieved to date across diverse areas of the India-Canada Strategic Partnership.

Building on their earlier meetings in Kananaskis in June 2025 and Johannesburg in November 2025, on the sidelines of the G7 and the G20 summits, respectively, the leaders will "take stock of ongoing cooperation in key pillars, including trade and investment; energy; critical minerals; agriculture; education, research, and innovation; and people-to-people ties."

According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, they will also exchange views on regional and global developments.

In addition to their formal talks, Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Carney will attend the India-Canada CEOs Forum. This visit comes at an important juncture in the normalisation of India-Canada bilateral relations, with the anticipated discussions on Monday focusing on key strategic and economic issues of mutual interest between the two nations.

(ANI)