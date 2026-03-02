The 17th Ahmedabad International Film Festival is slated for October 2026, having already garnered 3,700 submissions. Founded by Omguru, the event uniquely charges no entry fees and champions films by and about persons with disabilities.

The 17th edition of the Ahmedabad International Film Festival (AIFF) is scheduled to take place in October 2026. According to organizers, the festival has received 3,700 entries within the first three months of opening submissions. Entries remain open until the end of August.

Films have been submitted across multiple categories, including short films, feature films, documentaries, music videos, AI-based films, and projects focusing on or created by persons with disabilities.

Founder's Vision

The festival was founded by Omguru, who has an 80 per cent physical disability. He has been involved in writing, directing and acting in films under his banner. One of the projects associated with the production house is *Mind Games*, a short film in which he contributed to the story, screenplay, direction and acting. Speaking about the larger idea behind the festival, Omguru has said that cinema can serve as a bridge between cultures and communities. He has emphasized the importance of films rooted in regional and cultural contexts, particularly at a time when rapid globalization is influencing storytelling patterns.

A Unique and Inclusive Festival Model

One of the distinguishing aspects of AIFF is its operational model. The festival does not charge an entry fee for submissions and does not levy accommodation charges on nominated filmmakers. Screenings are open to the public. Awards at the festival are presented across more than 76 categories. These include recognitions not only for directors and actors but also for editors, cinematographers, technicians and other behind-the-scenes contributors.

Spotlight on Divyang-related Films

The festival has also placed focus on films related to Divyangs (persons with disabilities). Past screenings have included films highlighting the lives of individuals such as Kanubhai Hasmukhbhai Tailor, Shrikant Bolla and Murlikant Petkar bringing attention to stories of disability and achievement.

Growth and Future Trajectory

When the festival began, there were questions about the sustainability of a film festival model in Gujarat. Over successive editions, however, participation numbers have grown, with increasing submissions from across India and abroad. The 17th edition in October 2026 is expected to continue that trajectory, with organizers preparing for screenings, jury deliberations and award ceremonies later this year. (ANI)