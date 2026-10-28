Mukesh Ambani was visibly moved at the Jio Platforms IPO listing ceremony as his children, Isha and Anant, shared reflections on the company's growth, institutional gratitude, and the family's commitment to their vision for India.

Mukesh Ambani Moved to Tears at Jio IPO Listing

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani was visibly moved and wiped tears from his eyes as his children, Anant Ambani and Isha Ambani, addressed the gathering during the Jio Platforms IPO listing ceremony. Speaking at the Jio Platforms IPO listing ceremony, the next-generation executives reflected on the company's trajectory, the foundational vision of their family, and the broader societal reach of Jio.

Reflections on Reliance History and Growth

Isha Ambani on the Legacy and Success

Isha Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Retail Ventures, recalled a recent private family conversation regarding the history of the group's public offerings. "A few evenings ago, at our dinner table, my father, Shri Mukesh Ambani, was remembering his days in 1977. He was 20 years old, working on Reliance's first public offering. My grandfather, Shri Dhirubhai Ambani, had decided to take Reliance to the people," she said.

Outlining the financial scale attained by the digital unit within a decade, she noted, "This year, Jio earned about USD 15.5 billion in revenue and about USD 8 billion in real earnings. Very few companies anywhere in the world have done this. That too in only 10 years. But behind every number is a customer. And to every customer, Jio aapne banaya. You welcomed it." She also acknowledged the operational commitment of her brother, Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, throughout the platform's buildout. "Akash, for the last 13 years on this journey, I don't think you've come home a single night before midnight. I could not be prouder to be your sister," she said.

Anant Ambani on Institutional Gratitude

Addressing the event, Anant Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Industries Limited, framed the listing through a sense of institutional gratitude and public duty. "Let me begin with the one word that matters most today, gratitude. To the millions who believed in Jio and made this day possible," he said. "The bell at the exchange will ring for me like a temple bell because for me business is pooja and every pooja ends with prasad. Prasad is always shared. Today, Jio is shared with India," he stated.

Describing the division of leadership and unity among the siblings, Anant said, "Today, Isha Didi, Akash Bhai and I stand before you as three bodies but one soul with one commitment to honour these dreams." He concluded by tracing the group's operating ethos back to preceding generations. "Reliance will keep dreaming new dreams, but its roots stay the same. My grandfather's dream, my grandmother's blessings, my father's guidance, and my mother's sanskar of humility and care," he stated.