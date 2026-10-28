Jio Platforms will make its stock market debut on October 28, 2026, following a Rs 30,213-crore IPO. Watch the 9 am listing ceremony live on YouTube, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

Jio Platforms is preparing for a significant milestone in the primary market as it gears up for its official stock exchange debut. The highly anticipated listing is scheduled for October 28, 2026, drawing attention from investors across the digital economy.

Before regular trading commences on the BSE and NSE at 10 am, a dedicated listing ceremony will take place. This pre-market event is set to begin at approximately 9 am.

Market participants have shown immense interest in the company's Rs 30,213-crore initial public offering. The public issue witnessed robust demand, ultimately being subscribed 22.19 times by the close of the bidding period.

Investors looking to track the market debut can watch the proceedings in real time. Reliance Industries and Jio have shared multiple avenues for the public to view the event.

Where to watch the Jio Platforms listing ceremony

The official listing ceremony will be broadcast across several major social media networks, ensuring wide accessibility.

The live stream will be available on YouTube through the company's official channel. Viewers can also follow the broadcast on X, formerly known as Twitter, via a dedicated broadcast link shared by the firm.

For those who prefer other platforms, the company has set up a Facebook event pageto host the live video feed. Additionally, the official Reliance Instagram account will post updates and related coverage.

Tracking the market debut and financial performance

Those who read market commentary closely will be monitoring the stock's initial trading performance. The listing price and any premium or discount compared to the IPO price remain the primary focus for the financial community.

The scale of this public issue makes it a notable event for the telecom and digital services sectors. Analysts will evaluate the listing-day numbers alongside the long-term growth prospects of the digital entity.

It is important to note that News18, which provided early coverage of the event, is part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, with Reliance Industries serving as the sole beneficiary.