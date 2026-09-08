MP CM Mohan Yadav met global leaders in Dubai, including DP World and Crescent Enterprises, to drive investments into logistics, supply chain, energy, and tech infrastructure, focusing on developing the Powarkheda Logistics Composite Hub.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav engaged in high-level discussions with global business leaders to drive investments into logistics, supply chain networks, energy, and technology infrastructure across the state. The meetings took place during one-to-one investor sessions on Day 3 of the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM Congress-2026) organized in Dubai.

Discussions with DP World on Logistics Expansion

During talks with DP World Chief Executive Officer Rizwan Soomar, both sides focused on expanding the global logistics major's presence in Madhya Pradesh. The talks centered on establishing the Powarkheda Logistics Composite Hub as a premier inland logistics gateway, alongside plans for its operation and subsequent expansion. The hub aims to deliver multi-modal logistics, warehousing, and cold-chain facilities to support critical industrial and agricultural clusters. Direct links between regional exporters, major seaports, and global trade corridors formed a primary agenda of the engagement. The initiative seeks to leverage rail-based freight movement to reduce logistics costs and transit durations, offering cargo consolidation, value addition, and export support to farmers, Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and industrial units, while enhancing the state's Inland Container Depot ecosystem. CM Mohan Yadav informed Soomar that Madhya Pradesh has rolled out new industrial policies designed to deliver substantial advantages to investors. Madhya Pradesh offers connectivity to all corners of the country and major ports. With the development of new airports across the state, transportation and logistics have improved even further. DP World CEO Soomar shared that the company is an integrated global provider of end-to-end supply chain and trade solutions, wholly owned by the Government of Dubai. The company operates ports, terminals, contract logistics, freight forwarding, marine services, and economic zones, generating a turnover of approximately Rs 2,12,300 crore and operating across 80 countries, including India.

Exploring Investment Avenues with Crescent Enterprises

In a separate bilateral meeting, Chief Minister Yadav held talks with Badr Jafar, UAE Special Envoy for Business and Philanthropy and CEO of Crescent Enterprises. The discussions explored avenues in renewable energy, industrial infrastructure, ports, logistics, sustainable urban projects, resource efficiency, and the circular economy. Both sides agreed to direct capital toward technology-driven enterprises and scalable state-based startups, while prioritizing technology transfer, international partnerships, and market access for regional projects. Chief Minister Yadav highlighted that Madhya Pradesh offers substantial investment opportunities in energy, logistics, infrastructure, and capital deployment. With robust road, air, and rail connectivity, products manufactured in the state can reach any part of the country within hours. Emphasizing that the state is full of potential, he urged Jafar to attend GIS-2027 to experience Madhya Pradesh firsthand. Badr Jafar stated that he will attend the GIS alongside a delegation and explore investment opportunities in information technology and infrastructure through his family business, Crescent Enterprises. He is also dispatching a preliminary delegation led by his Deputy CEO, Tushar, and will personally attend with a group of 10 to 12 investors. (ANI)