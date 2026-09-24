CARICOM countries have decided to support India’s candidature for a non-permanent seat on the UNSC for the 2028-29 term. Both sides also agreed to deepen political engagement, boost trade and investment, and strengthen cooperation.

CARICOM countries have decided to support India’s candidature for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2028-29 term, as the two sides agreed to deepen cooperation across multiple economic areas, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

Deepening Cooperation and Engagement

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the steady progress in cooperation between India and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries and discussed ways to deepen political engagement, boost trade and investment, and strengthen cooperation in agriculture and food security, digital governance, climate resilience and energy. “CARICOM co-chair conveyed the group’s decision to support India’s candidature for UNSC term 2028-29,” the Ministry said in a release adding, "The two sides held discussions on deepening political engagement; increasing trade and investment; cooperation in Agriculture and Food Security, Digital governance, Climate resilience and Energy cooperation."

High-Level Diplomatic Engagement

UNSC is the UN’s principal body responsible for maintaining international peace and security and responding to global crises.

The India-CARICOM Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (FMM) was held on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on September 23. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Suriname’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and Cooperation, Melvin W. J. Bouva, co-chaired the meeting.

As per the release, The meeting was a follow up to the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit chaired by PM Narendra Modi and the leaders of CARICOM countries in Guyana in November 2024. “CARICOM leaders warmly acknowledged India’s development partnership in the region and the impetus given to fostering South-South cooperation,” MEA said.

Bilateral Trade Relations

According to government data, bilateral trade between India and CARICOM stood at USD 986.86 million in 2023-24, comprising Indian exports worth USD 627.66 million and imports of USD 359.20 million. Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Haiti, Jamaica and Suriname are among India’s major trading partners in the region.

India’s key exports to CARICOM include pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments, iron and steel products, textiles and garments, chemicals, electronic goods, vehicle parts, plastics, rubber products, tea, coffee and spices. India, meanwhile, primarily imports mineral fuels and oils, aluminium ores and concentrates, wood products, essential oils and various metal scraps from CARICOM countries. (ANI)