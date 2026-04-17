MHADA unveiled the Motilal Nagar Redevelopment Project in Mumbai, to be executed by Adani Group. Spanning 143 acres, it will provide free housing to over 3,700 residents and rehabilitate commercial occupants and slum dwellers.

Motilal Nagar Redevelopment Project was unveiled on Friday to strengthen the sustainable urban development by the Mumbai Board of MHADA. The project was inaugurated by Sanjeev Jaiswal, IAS, Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, MHADA. According to a statement released by MHADA, the ambitious project is being undertaken under the Construction & Development Agency model by Adani Group. The project is spread around 143 acres in Mumbai's suburban region.

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Project Scope and Beneficiaries

This project aims to 3,702 eligible residential beneficiaries will be provided free rehab housing units of approximately 1,600 sq. ft. each, while 328 eligible commercial occupants will receive commercial units of 987 sq. ft. each. Additionally, around 1,600 slum dwellers will be rehabilitated with 300 sq. ft. housing units under SRA provisions. MHADA will also receive a substantial housing stock as part of the redevelopment.

Government's Commitment to Quality Housing

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjeev Jaiswal stated, "The Motilal Nagar Redevelopment Project is one of the most important and historic projects in MHADA's journey. The State Government is committed to providing well-planned and quality housing to all citizens. Under the leadership and vision of Hon'ble Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister and Housing Minister Eknath Shinde, this project has gained momentum and direction."

He further added that the project aims to provide residents a safe, modern, and enhanced lifestyle.

Historical Context and Need for Redevelopment

The project was originally developed in the 1960s, where Motilal Nagar colony catered to the needs of the middle class at the time. However, with growing population, changing lifestyles, and increasing pressure on infrastructure, the need for comprehensive redevelopment became imperative.

Implementation and Timeline

According to the press release, the State Government has granted the status of a Special Planning Authority to MHADA for the implementation of this project. The Adani Group was selected as the Construction and Development Agency (C&DA) through a rigorous tendering process. It has set a target of completing the project within the next seven years after receiving of the Occupation Certificate.

A '15-Minute City' with Modern Infrastructure

The press release said that the major highlight of this project is its transformation into a "15-minute city", where essential amenities such as schools, clinics, hospitals, markets, commercial complexes, green parks, senior citizen zones, playgrounds, jogging tracks, cycling tracks, cultural halls, and gymnasiums will be accessible within a 15-minute radius.

The project includes the development of nearly 15 acres of green zones. Additionally, modern infrastructure such as multi-level parking, sewage treatment plants (STP), rainwater harvesting systems, solar energy utilization, smart security systems (CCTV, access control), fire safety systems, and eco-friendly technologies will be incorporated. Thus, the project goes beyond housing and embraces the concept of "Live, Work, and Play," offering a holistic lifestyle.

Through this project, residents will not only receive spacious homes but also experience a modern township lifestyle, MHADA said in its press release.The detailed master plan presented by MHADA elaborates all these aspects, reaffirming its commitment to residents' welfare and timely completion of the project. (ANI)