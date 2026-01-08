Most Indian banks saw their market capitalisation increase in the Oct-Dec quarter, buoyed by festive demand and GST cuts. Smaller private-sector banks like IDFC First Bank led the gains, while the Nifty Bank index outperformed the Nifty 50.

Most Indian banks recorded an increase in market capitalisation during the October-December quarter, supported by festive season demand and cuts in the goods and services tax (GST), according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

Smaller Private Banks Lead Gains

Seventeen of the top 20 listed banks reported gains in market capitalisation after domestic demand improved following GST reductions announced in September, ahead of the festive season beginning with Diwali and extending through the New Year. Smaller private-sector banks led the gains after underperforming public-sector lenders in the previous quarter.

IDFC First Bank Ltd. posted a 43.8 per cent jump in market capitalisation during the quarter, moving to 13th position from 17th earlier. Federal Bank Ltd. followed with a 38.6 per cent increase, while AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. gained 36.1 per cent. The market capitalisation rankings of the top 10 banks remained unchanged. HDFC Bank Ltd. continued as the largest Indian bank, registering a 4.4 per cent rise. ICICI Bank Ltd. retained the second position despite a marginal 0.3 per cent decline. State Bank of India increased its market capitalisation by 12.6 per cent. Among laggards, state-owned Indian Overseas Bank and UCO Bank saw declines of 8.6 per cent and 3.4 per cent, respectively.

Banking Index Outperforms

The Nifty Bank index, which tracks major banking stocks, rose about 7.6 per cent in the December 2025 quarter, outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50 index, which gained 5.2 per cent. As of January 5, the Nifty Bank index had risen 0.62 per cent this year, compared to a 0.29 per cent increase in the Nifty 50.

Economic Support and Growth Outlook

In December 2025, the Reserve Bank of India cut the policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent to support lending and economic growth. The central bank has reduced rates by a cumulative 125 basis points since February 2025 amid easing inflation.

Noting brokerage firm Emkay Global report, S&P Global says overall systemic credit growth is showing signs of improvement, with lending growth accelerating from about 9 per cent in May 2025, driven by demand from micro, small and medium enterprises, trade and select retail segments. It expects systemic credit growth in the next fiscal year, beginning April 1, to be 200-250 basis points higher than the 11.5 per cent growth estimated for the current fiscal year, with private banks contributing significantly. (ANI)