The Petroleum Ministry has dismissed claims of a 4-year LPG supply recovery as 'misleading and inaccurate.' It affirmed India's energy security through diversified imports and a 40% rise in domestic output, ensuring a stable supply.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) refuted reports on Friday claiming that India's Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) supply might require four years to recover, describing such assertions as misleading and inaccurate.

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"A claim circulating in a section of the media -- attributed to an unnamed government official -- that India's LPG supply may take up to four years to recover is misleading and creates an incorrect impression about the country's supply position," the Ministry said in a statement on X.

LPG Supply Secure Through Diversification and Domestic Production

The Ministry clarified that the country's energy position remained secure through diversified procurement and a significant increase in domestic production. "India has responded by diversifying procurement to the United States, Norway, Canada, Algeria, and Russia, with 800 TMT of assured import cargoes already secured and en route," the statement read.

Domestic Output Rises by 40 Per Cent

According to the MoPNG, the LPG Control Order issued on March 9, 2026, directed refineries to maximize yields, which successfully raised domestic daily output by 40 per cent. "Simultaneously, the LPG Control Order of 9 March 2026 directed all refineries to maximise LPG yields, raising domestic daily output by 40 per cent to 50 TMT against a total daily requirement of approximately 80 TMT," the Ministry stated.

Stable Delivery and No Supply Shortages

The MoPNG also reported that an average of 50 lakh cylinders reached consumers every day throughout March, with no instances of dry-outs at any distributorship across the country. "On an average 50 lakh cylinders have been delivered everyday in March and not a single dry-out has been reported at any distributorship in the country till now. The booking-to-delivery cycle remains unchanged at 5-6 days," the statement read.

LPG Infrastructure Strengthened Over a Decade

The Ministry also highlighted that, "LPG infrastructure has more than doubled over the past decade -- connections up from 14.52 crore to 33.39 crore, distributors from 13,896 to 25,607 meaning India's structural resilience today is categorically stronger than at any previous point."

Ministry Warns Against Misinformation Campaign

The Ministry has already flagged a coordinated misinformation campaign designed to spread unjustified panic and "citizens are advised to rely only on verified information from official channels."