The Centre has outlined an extensive legislative agenda for the Monsoon Session, beginning today. Key proposals include bills on foreign funding regulations, tax reforms, MSME development, higher education, and increasing Supreme Court judge strength.

The Centre has drawn up an extensive legislative agenda for the Monsoon Session of Parliament, beginning today, with proposals relating to foreign funding regulations, tax reforms, MSME development, and higher education among the key measures slated for consideration.

According to the tentative list of legislative business, the government will prioritise the passage of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, which was introduced earlier this year. The proposed legislation seeks to amend provisions governing the regulation of foreign contributions. The government is also expected to take up the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, which aims to reform the higher education framework. The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha and later referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee for examination.

New Bills and Key Amendments Proposed

Among the new legislations proposed during the session is the Income-tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which is intended to replace an ordinance issued earlier to continue tax exemptions for foreign investors on income earned from specified government securities, with the objective of supporting capital inflows and strengthening the sovereign debt market.

The legislative agenda also includes the Supreme Court Amendment Bill, 2026, which proposes increasing the sanctioned strength of Supreme Court judges from 33 to 37, excluding the Chief Justice of India, to address the growing pendency of cases.

Another key proposal is the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to improve the ease of doing business for MSMEs by strengthening mechanisms for addressing delayed payments, enhancing the functioning of facilitation councils, and providing greater flexibility to states in implementing dispute resolution measures.

Other Proposed Changes

The government has also proposed amendments to the Registration of Births and Deaths Act to tighten provisions related to delayed registration, as well as changes to the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will commence today and continue until August 13, with the government expected to push both new and pending legislation as part of its reform agenda. (ANI)