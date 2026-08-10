The Finance Ministry will host a two-day conclave on August 17-18 with public sector banks to discuss deposit mobilisation and financing the investment cycle. Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will attend the PSB Confluence in New Delhi.

The Finance Ministry will bring together the leadership of public sector banks and financial institutions for a two-day conclave on August 17-18 to discuss deposit mobilisation, financing the investment cycle and other key banking issues.

According to an official release by the Ministry, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) will host the PSB Confluence in New Delhi, with Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary set to attend the event.

Key Discussion Themes

The conclave is aimed at bringing participating institutions together to "brainstorm on identified themes, share proven practices, and discuss practical initiatives that can be adopted across the banking ecosystem," the Finance Ministry said. Discussions will be organised across seven thematic tracks, including deposit mobilisation, banking for youth, supporting the investment cycle, support for Global Capability Centres, agriculture and horticulture value-chain infrastructure, re-imagining the credit card business, and priority sector lending.

According to the Ministry, the discussions are expected to examine ways of "strengthening the resource base available for affordable credit" and facilitating the investment cycle for timely execution of infrastructure projects. The deliberations will also focus on extending formal credit to underserved segments through priority sector lending, strengthening rural value-chain infrastructure to address post-harvest requirements and market linkages, and designing banking products catering to young customers.

The Ministry said the themes have been identified for their potential to translate "institutional and policy interventions into measurable, people-centric outcomes."

Participants and Stakeholders

Around 125 participants are expected to attend the conclave, including chairmen, managing directors and executive directors of public sector banks. Senior representatives of public financial institutions, including NABARD, EXIM Bank, SIDBI, NHB, IIFCL, IFCI and NaBFID, along with officials from the Indian Banks' Association and the Department of Financial Services, will also participate. (ANI)