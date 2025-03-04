Ministry of Coal's Gandhinagar roadshow highlights investment in coal sector

The roadshow is part of the Ministry's continuous efforts to engage with potential investors, highlighting the vast opportunities in commercial coal mining and reinforcing India's commitment to energy security and self-reliance in the coal sector.

Ministry of Coal's Gandhinagar roadshow highlights investment in coal sector AJR
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 4, 2025, 8:34 AM IST

The Ministry of Coal successfully organized a roadshow on 'Commercial Coal Mine Auctions and Opportunities in the Coal Sector' in Gandhinagar, bringing together government, key stakeholders from the coal industry and the private sector. Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey was the chief guest at the event.

Rupinder Brar, the Additional Secretary and Nominated Authority of the Ministry of Coal, along with senior Ministry officials, were also present. The roadshow is part of the Ministry's continuous efforts to engage with potential investors, highlighting the vast opportunities in commercial coal mining and reinforcing India's commitment to energy security and self-reliance in the coal sector.

In her welcome address, Rupinder Brar, Additional Secretary and Nominated Authority, Ministry of Coal, emphasized the potential of commercial coal mining in shaping India's energy future.

She highlighted that coal will remain a crucial pillar of India's energy security for decades, driving industrial growth and ensuring an uninterrupted power supply. Furthermore, she stated that the Ministry is actively fostering an enabling ecosystem to encourage private sector participation by streamlining processes, offering financial incentives, and enhancing the ease of doing business.

She mentioned the Single Window Clearance System, stating that it has expedited clearances and ensured a level playing field for all stakeholders. Brar also noted that the series of roadshows from Kolkata to Mumbai to Ahmedabad have provided investors with valuable insights into the auction framework and policy landscape.

She reaffirmed the government's commitment to transparent, investor-friendly policies and promoted advanced mining technologies, coal gasification, and sustainable mining practices.

Delivering the Keynote Address, Satish Chandra Dubey, Minister of State for Coal and Mines, highlighted the Government's commitment to strengthening the coal sector through progressive policy measures.

He underscored that commercial mining is a transformative step, opening new avenues for private sector participation and reducing India's dependence on coal imports. Dubey emphasized that these efforts align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, ensuring a steady and sustainable supply of coal to industries while driving economic growth.

Dubey further highlighted the Ministry's commitment to enhanced safety measures for mineworkers, community welfare and regional development, ensuring that coal mining not only fuels industrial growth but also uplifts local communities through employment generation, skill development, and social infrastructure projects.

The Minister also reaffirmed the Government's focus on environmental sustainability, emphasizing that coal-mining operations are aligned with strict environmental norms, progressive land reclamation practices, and initiatives like coal gasification to reduce carbon emissions.

He assured stakeholders that the Ministry remains committed to fostering an efficient, competitive, and responsible coal-mining ecosystem that balances economic progress with environmental stewardship.

The event also featured an interactive Q&A session, allowing industry representatives to directly engage with Government officials. Discussions covered policy frameworks, investment incentives and operational aspects of commercial coal mining, further reinforcing the government's commitment to fostering a transparent and business-friendly environment.

Reiterating its unwavering commitment, the Ministry of Coal assured stakeholders of continued support, policy stability, and innovation-driven growth in the coal sector. With a vision that balances economic progress with ecological responsibility, India aims to remain a global leader in coal mining, paving the way for a sustainable and community-inclusive energy future.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India to meet 1 million tonne sugar export quota in two months: ISMA AJR

India to meet 1 million tonne sugar export quota in two months: ISMA

IRCTC IRFC get Navratna status: What it means, why it matters AJR

IRCTC, IRFC get Navratna status: What it means, why it matters

Indian women more financially aware, seeking credit, tracking scores: Report AJR

Indian women more financially aware, seeking credit, tracking scores: Report

PM Kisan Scheme: Check eligibility, benefits and application process AJR

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Check eligibility, benefits and application process

Understanding Income Tax Return: What it is, how to file your return AJR

Understanding Income Tax Return: What it is, how to file your return

Recent Stories

ICAI CA Inter, Foundation 2025 Result to be announced today, know where to check iwh

ICAI CA Inter, Foundation 2025 Result to be announced today, know where to check

Odisha's 16-month-old gives new life to two patients through organ donation at AIIMS Bhubaneswar anr

Odisha's 16-month-old gives new life to two patients through organ donation at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Gold prices DROP Before women's day: Check 24k rates on March 4 NTI

Gold prices DROP Before women's day: Check 24k rates on March 4

IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy semi-final: Cricket fans in Varanasi offer prayers for India's win (WATCH) snt

IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy semi-final: Cricket fans in Varanasi offer prayers for India's win (WATCH)

Bodybuilder bride! Chitra Purushotham's viral bridal shoot redefines tradition with strength (WATCH) snt

Bodybuilder bride! Chitra Purushotham's viral bridal shoot redefines tradition with strength (WATCH)

Recent Videos

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

Video Icon
IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

Video Icon
CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

Video Icon
'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special

PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special

Video Icon