Meta has launched two new AI models, Muse Wonder and Muse Wonder Full, designed for complex personal and professional tasks. Described as a leap towards 'personal superintelligence', they can handle multi-step assignments in legal work and coding.

Meta has introduced two new artificial intelligence models, Muse Wonder and Muse Wonder Full, as it advances its push towards personal superintelligence, with the models designed to handle complex personal and professional tasks, including legal work, financial analysis and software development.

The company said the models are its most capable to date and are built to perform tasks that require sustained work rather than simply responding to individual prompts. They are intended to help users work through multi-step assignments, from understanding a lease or navigating an insurance claim to building applications.

A Major Leap in AI

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg described the launch as a major milestone in the company's AI efforts. “Muse Wonder is a major leap towards delivering personal superintelligence for everyone,” he said in a post on X. A performance comparison shared in the post showed Muse Wonder Full scoring 13.1 on the Harvey LAB-AA legal agent benchmark, against 10.0 for Muse Wonder and 8.6 for GPT-6 Astra. On DeepSWE 1.1, which assesses long-horizon coding, Muse Wonder Full scored 79.0, marginally ahead of Muse Wonder at 78.8. The comparison also showed Muse Wonder Full scoring 45.4 on AutomationBench-AA, which evaluates end-to-end business workflows, compared with 39.1 for Muse Wonder.

Advanced Features and User Interaction

Meta further said the models include Active Memory, which allows them to retain relevant information across conversations, and Active Focus, which helps them continue working towards a goal, try alternative approaches and recover from errors. They can also seek clarification and check with users before carrying out important actions.

Availability and Access

Muse Wonder is available to developers and builders through the Meta Model API and Muse Code, while Muse Wonder Full is available to Muse Code subscribers.

Safety and Future Outlook

The company said the models were trained to avoid sharing private information without permission, refuse harmful requests and help strengthen cybersecurity. Meta also said it would release a detailed report containing additional safety evaluations. The planned expansion of Muse Wonder into Meta's consumer-facing services will be a key next step in the company's effort to bring its new AI capabilities to a wider range of personal and professional tasks. (ANI)