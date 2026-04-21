Meta and CBRE have launched 'LevelUp,' a US-based initiative to train thousands of fibre technicians. The program will support Meta's data centre construction, tackle a skilled worker shortage, and provide new career pathways in the AI sector.

Meta Platforms, Inc. and CBRE have jointly launched "LevelUp," a multi-year initiative aimed at hiring and training thousands of fibre technicians to support the construction of Meta's data centres across the United States. CBRE will set up and operate several training centres across the United States beginning this summer, with successful participants gaining opportunities to apply their skills at Meta Platforms, Inc. construction sites through its contractor network.

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Building a Skilled Workforce for AI Innovation

"The future of the AI revolution depends on a highly skilled US workforce -- one that rises to the challenge of building and maintaining the complex systems that power innovation. Meta is proud to invest in technician training to support our ambitious infrastructure goals," said Dina Powell McCormick, Meta's President and Vice Chairman.

"We are excited to build upon our longstanding partnership with Meta. We are committed to leveraging the full scope and expertise of CBRE to develop and train a skilled workforce that will support Meta in building out their infrastructure," said Bob Sulentic, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of CBRE.

Addressing Skill Shortages and Creating Career Paths

As per Meta, the training initiative aims to tackle the rising shortage of fibre technicians required for developing next-generation data centre infrastructure. Equipping participants with job-ready skills, it helps broaden the talent pool, improves access to quality employment opportunities, and offers a defined career pathway for recent high school graduates. It also provides individuals seeking a career shift or exploring new options with access to roles that offer strong earning potential in a rapidly expanding sector.

Part of Meta's Broader Community Engagement

"The LevelUp program is part of our growing portfolio of community engagement initiatives, which includes our Data Centre Community Action Grant Program: an annual initiative that provides direct funding to schools, registered nonprofits, and community organisations working on projects that benefit the communities where our data centres are located," as per the statement by Meta. (ANI)