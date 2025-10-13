Ishita Sawant, the CEO of Meolaa, is temporarily stepping down from her role for two weeks to personally focus on talent acquisition. This move to fill 15 key positions follows the company's recent $6 million Pre-Series A funding.

Ishita Sawant, the founder and CEO of Meolaa, is taking an unusual but inspiring step: she’s stepping down as CEO for two weeks to focus entirely on hiring. Her mission during this period is simple — to fill 15 key open positions and strengthen the team that will bring her vision to life.

“Companies aren’t just about technology or ideas,” Sawant wrote on LinkedIn. “They’re about people. At Meolaa, our real superpower isn’t just AI; it’s the blend of humans + technology that drives everything we do.”

The Talent Hunt Begins

For the next fortnight, Sawant will serve as Meolaa’s Talent Acquisition Partner. She’s on the lookout for builders who think fast, act smart, and execute relentlessly. “If you get a call from me, it’s real,” she added.

Fueling Growth with Fresh Funds

This leadership shift comes on the heels of Meolaa raising $6 million in Pre-Series A funding. Led by General Catalyst, with participation from Claypond Capital (Ranjan Pai’s family office), Colossa Ventures, Kunal Shah, Turbostart Global, and existing investors, the funding will help Meolaa expand its AI capabilities, grow its brands, and scale operations.

AI at the Heart of FMCG Innovation

Meolaa is not just another FMCG company. The startup is using AI and advanced analytics across every aspect of its business — from consumer insights and product innovation to branding, packaging, and supply chain optimization.

“With General Catalyst’s support, we are accelerating our transformation into a modern, AI-enabled FMCG company that can disrupt the entire value chain,” Sawant said.

Neeraj Arora, Managing Director at General Catalyst, added, “What excites us about Meolaa is Ishita’s vision to build an AI-native FMCG powerhouse — replacing years-long R&D cycles with intelligent systems that compress them into months.”