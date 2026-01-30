The MeitY announced a new plan to expand AI training to 500 universities nationwide, following a successful model used in the semiconductor sector. The initiative is a key part of the upcoming AI Mission 2.0, with an industry-finalised curriculum.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) announced a new plan to expand artificial intelligence training to 500 universities nationwide. This initiative aims to create a talent pipeline for the industry by providing specialised course curriculum and training opportunities for students.

The program follows a model used in the semiconductor sector, where students at 315 universities are already designing chips. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared these updates during the India AI Impact Summit 2026. He noted that the industry is currently finalising the curriculum to ensure students receive training that meets market needs.

AI Mission 2.0 to Frame Expansion

This expansion is a key part of the upcoming AI Mission 2.0, which the government expects to launch in the next five to six months as the first phase of the current mission concludes. The government also plans to announce major research programs during the summit to make the national AI strategy more comprehensive.

This strategy includes a focus on the common compute stack, which aims to make technology access more equal for everyone. This approach builds on prior digital programs, including UPI, DigiLocker, and the 5G rollout.

Semiconductor Program as a Blueprint

"You have seen in the case of semiconductors, where 315 universities now have complete staff and students are designing chips, students are shaping up the chips. We will have a similar model now, industry is finalising the course curriculum," the minister said.

"Apart from that, we will also take up major research programs which we will announce in the AI summit. So, that way our program is very comprehensive, and one more thing which I wanted to share with you is the world is taking note of our common compute," he added.

Focus on Scaling and Democratisation

The second phase of the AI mission will focus on scaling these efforts. The ministry is looking for feedback from stakeholders on how to implement these programs on a larger scale. The goal is to maintain the momentum of technology democratisation and ensure India remains a leader in global AI development.