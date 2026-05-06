Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will launch a nationwide Annual Health Check-Up Initiative for workers aged 40 and above on May 7, 2026. The launch will take place at an ESIC hospital in New Delhi as part of the new Labour Codes.

The Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, will launch a nationwide Annual Health Check-Up Initiative for workers aged 40 years and above, as proposed under the new Labour Codes, on May 7, 2026.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

As per the Ministry of Labour and Employment, "The initiative will be formally inaugurated from the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Medical College & Hospital, Basaidarapur, New Delhi. "Simultaneous launch events will also be observed across 11 other ESIC hospitals across the country, which will be attended by the Labour Ministers, Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assembly, and other dignitaries of the respective States," the Ministry added

Strengthening Social Security Under New Labour Codes

This initiative is aligned with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the overarching "Shramev Jayate" framework, which emphasizes dignity of labour and strengthened social security for workers.

The rollout is anchored in the transformative reforms introduced through the four new labor codes, which consolidate 29 central labour laws under four comprehensive pillars. These reforms aim to simplify compliance, promote formalization of employment, and expand the ambit of social security. Notably, the Code on Social Security, 2020, extends coverage to unorganized, gig, and platform workers, establishes a Social Security Fund, and broadens the scope of ESIC benefits.

Mandatory Check-Ups for Worker Well-being

A key provision under the new labour framework is the mandatory Annual Health Check-Up for workers aged 40 years and above. For beneficiaries under the ESI Scheme, these check-ups will be conducted through ESIC's extensive network of hospitals, with a focus on early diagnosis, preventive healthcare, and continuous health monitoring.

Further, for workers engaged in hazardous or dangerous operations, including those handling chemicals, toxic substances, or heavy machinery, medical check-ups are mandatory irrespective of age. The initiative also envisages systematic maintenance of health records and periodic monitoring to ensure long-term well-being of the workforce.

This nationwide initiative marks a significant step towards strengthening occupational health systems, ensuring comprehensive healthcare access for India's workforce, and advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. (ANI)