Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw presented India’s first 32-bit processor chip to PM Modi at SEMICON India 2025, marking a milestone in the India Semiconductor Mission, as five new chip units move towards production.

New Delhi [India]: Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday presented the first made-in-India 32-bit processor chip to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the opening ceremony of SEMICON India 2025. The presentation marked a significant milestone in the country's semiconductor journey and highlighted the government's efforts under the India Semiconductor Mission.

Scroll to load tweet…

Speaking on the occasion, the minister highlighted the rapid progress being made in the sector. "Today, construction of five semiconductor units is going on at a rapid pace. Pilot line of one unit is completed, and we just presented the first made-in-India chip to the Honorable Prime Minister. Two more units will start production in a few months from now. The design of five more units is progressing very well. Ecosystem partners for chip manufacturing are all here," he said.

"...We are living in unprecedented times, global policy turmoil has created huge uncertainty. In these turbulent times, India stands as a lighthouse of stability and growth. In these uncertain times, you should come to India because our policies are stable," he added.

Recalling the early days of the mission, Vaishnaw said, “Just a few years ago, we met for the first time to make a new beginning. Driven by our Prime Minister's far-sighted vision, we launched the India Semiconductor Mission. We collected together a team of globally renowned industry leaders, and we started the new journey with a laser-sharp focus on execution. And here we are today, in a short span of three and a half years, we have the world looking at India with confidence.”

Inviting global investors to participate in India's semiconductor growth story, he pointed to the country's rising demand.

"Friends, you should also come to India because demand is strong. Our electronics production has grown six times in the last decade, and electronics exports have grown eight times. Demand for semiconductors is increasing every quarter as Make in India propels new plants in every sector. So this is the time for you to be in India," he added.

He added that the foundation of this "foundational industry" has been laid very well. At the same time, he emphasized the importance of India's role in the current global environment.

"Friends, we are living in unprecedented times. Global policy turmoil has created huge uncertainty. In these turbulent times, India stands as a lighthouse of stability and growth," he said.

The minister also shared about the stability and professionalism of India's policy framework.

"In these uncertain times, friends, you should come to India because our policy is stable. We have managed the semiconductor mission in a transparent and professional way. We have attempted to cover all the important manufacturing sectors, from power electronics to consumer electronics to automobiles to defense and strategic sectors. Our decisions are backed by rigorous analysis done by professionals from the semiconductor industry," Vaishnaw said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)