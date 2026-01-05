LG Electronics will debut its next-gen AI home robot, LG CLOiD, at CES. It acts as an 'in-home secretary,' managing schedules and performing chores like preparing breakfast and doing laundry by coordinating with other smart home appliances.

South Korean technology giant LG Electronics Inc. is set to debut its next-generation artificial intelligence home robot, LG CLOiD, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) starting Tuesday in Las Vegas, United States, as per a report by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business News Korea.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

An 'In-Home Secretary' for Daily Tasks

The device is engineered to function as an "in-home secretary" that manages task priorities by analysing the owner's schedule and the specific home environment. Beyond scheduling, the robot executes various household chores by coordinating with multiple connected home appliances to streamline daily routines.

Advanced Chore Automation

The robot is designed to handle specific morning sequences, "for instance, the robot prepares breakfast by taking milk out of the refrigerator and placing croissants in the oven on behalf of its owner, who is busy getting ready for work," the report said. It further assists by gathering essential items like car keys and presentation materials before the owner departs the residence.

During daytime hours, the robot manages laundry tasks, including moving clothes from baskets to the washing machine and folding them once the cycle finishes.

Proprietary AI and Technical Framework

The technical framework of LG CLOiD features a proprietary chipset that integrates LG's vision-language model and vision-language-action technologies. This physical AI model has undergone training using tens of thousands of hours of household task data, which the company describes as an optimisation specifically for the requirements of a home robot environment.

LG's 'Zero Labor Home' Vision

The deployment of this technology aligns with the company's broader strategic goals for domestic automation.

"The LG CLOiD home robot is designed to naturally engage with and understand the humans it serves, providing an optimized level of household help," Steve Baek, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company said in a statement. "We will continue our relentless efforts to achieve our Zero Labor Home vision, making housework a thing of the past so that customers can spend more time on the things that really matter."