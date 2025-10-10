The share allotment for the heavily subscribed LG Electronics India IPO is expected to be finalized today, October 10. Investors can check their status online via the KFin Technologies portal, NSE, or BSE websites.

The wait is almost over for investors who applied for the LG Electronics India IPO, as the share allotment is expected to be finalized later tonight, October 10. The IPO, worth Rs 11,607 crore, drew massive investor interest with a subscription of 54.02 times, making it one of the most talked-about public issues this season.

The South Korean tech giant had set the price band at Rs 1,080–Rs 1,140 per share. Once the allotment is finalized, investors can check their allotment status through the KFin Technologies portal — the official registrar — or via the NSE and BSE websites.

How to Check Allotment Status on KFin Tech

Go to https://ipostatus.kfintech.com

Select ‘LG Electronics India’ from the dropdown menu.

Enter your PAN, application number, or DP client ID.

Hit Submit to see your allotment details.

Check Allotment Status on NSE

Visit NSE IPO Login

Choose ‘LG Electronics India’ under IPO details.

Enter your application number or PAN.

Click Submit to view the result.

Check Allotment Status on BSE

Go to BSE Allotment Page

Select ‘Equity’ as issue type and choose ‘LG Electronics India’.

Enter your PAN number and click Search.

Your allotment status will appear on the screen.

What’s the Latest GMP Saying?

According to market watchers, LG Electronics India’s shares are trading at a premium of around Rs 383 in the grey market, indicating possible listing gains of over 33%.

Tracking platform Investorgain reported a GMP of Rs 383, while IPO Watch placed it closer to 26%.

The company’s shares are set to debut on the NSE and BSE on October 14. Given the overwhelming response and strong grey market buzz, investors are eagerly awaiting a promising listing day.