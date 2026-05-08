Labor authorities in South Korea are intervening as Samsung Electronics faces a massive strike threat over stalled wage negotiations. The union has warned of a walkout, prompting officials to push for renewed dialogue to avert the stoppage.

Labor authorities stepped in as Samsung Electronics faced a looming strike threat, with the union warning of its largest-ever walkout as wage negotiations remained stalled, according to a report by The Korea Herald.

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Citing industry sources, the report noted on Friday that Kim Do-hyung, the chief of the Gyeonggi branch of the Ministry of Employment and Labor, scheduled a meeting with Choi Seung-ho, the head of the Samsung Electronics Labor Union. This move sought to address the escalating tension before the planned full-scale strike on May 21.

Official Mediation Efforts

As per the report, the announcement of the walkout placed significant pressure on both management and labor to return to the negotiating table. The National Labor Relations Commission also intervened by asking both parties to consider a post-mediation process. This specific mechanism allowed the commission to act as a mediator even after formal mediation ended, provided both sides gave their consent. The formal mediation concerning the performance-based bonus system stopped in March.

A potential agreement to enter post-mediation offered a path for talks to resume under official guidance. The report mentioned that Samsung Electronics previously navigated a similar situation in July 2024 during the union's first strike. While that post-mediation process failed to reach an agreement, subsequent independent negotiations eventually led to a tentative wage deal.

Government Concerns Over Economic Impact

"If some organized workers make excessive or unfair demands to protect only themselves and draw public criticism, it will hurt not only the union concerned but also other workers," the report quoted President Lee Jae Myung speaking during a senior secretaries' meeting on April 30. Though the President did not name Samsung Electronics directly, his comments followed growing public scrutiny regarding the planned labor action.

According to the report, the government expressed concerns that a prolonged disruption at the company weighed on the national economy and critical industrial supply chains. This broader economic significance prompted more active involvement from labor officials to prevent a full-scale stoppage.

"I urge Samsung Electronics labor and management to swiftly engage in sincere dialogue," the report quoted Labor Minister Kim Young-hoon on Thursday during a nationwide meeting of regional labor office chiefs. (ANI)