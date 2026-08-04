L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore has secured an ultra-mega order worth over Rs 15,000 crore from ADNOC Offshore for a major project in the Middle East. L&T will be the lead partner in the consortium executing the project's EPCIC scope.

L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore (LTEH Offshore) secured an ultra-mega order from ADNOC Offshore for a major project located in the Middle East.

Project Classification and Value

According to the company, under L&T's project classification system, an order rated as "Ultra-Mega" carries a total value exceeding Rs 15,000 crore. Other project tiers include Significant (Rs 1,000 to 2,500 Cr), Large (Rs 2,500 to 5,000 Cr), Major (Rs 5,000 to 10,000 Cr), and Mega (Rs 10,000 to 15,000 Cr).

Project Scope and Execution

The project involves the development of multiple offshore facilities. LTEH Offshore will serve as the lead partner in a consortium arrangement through which the development works will be executed. As the lead partner, LTEH Offshore will execute the major share of the project scope, covering engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCIC) of the offshore facilities, along with upgrading existing facilities.

A significant portion of the fabrication work will take place at L&T's fabrication yards, leveraging the company's integrated EPCIC capabilities and track record in delivering offshore developments across the region.

LTEH Offshore functions as an EPCIC solutions provider for the offshore oil and gas industry, supported by in-house engineering capabilities, fabrication facilities, and a fleet of marine vessels.

'Prestigious Award Reflects Client Trust'

Commenting on the order win, S N Subrahmanyan, Chairman & Managing Director - Larsen & Toubro Limited, said, "This prestigious award from ADNOC reflects the trust our clients place in L&T's engineering excellence, project execution capabilities and unwavering commitment to delivering complex energy infrastructure projects safely and on schedule."

"As a long-standing partner in the region, we remain committed to supporting the UAE's energy ambitions through innovative, sustainable and world-class offshore solutions," Subrahmanyan added.

About Larsen & Toubro

Larsen & Toubro operates as a USD 32 billion Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, high-tech manufacturing, products, and services across multiple domains and geographies. Over the past four decades, the business has executed a wide range of offshore projects, including fixed platforms, subsea pipelines and structures, brownfield upgrades and decommissioning jobs. (ANI)