India's EV market continued its strong growth in July 2026, with registrations rising over 63% year-on-year to 3,07,752 units. Electric two-wheelers dominated the market share, followed by three-wheelers, according to a JMK Research report.

India's electric vehicle (EV) market continued to witness strong growth in July 2026, with total EV registrations rising over 63 per cent year-on-year to 3,07,752 units, reflecting sustained expansion in EV adoption across the country, according to a report by JMK Research & Analytics.

The report said overall EV sales increased by 0.72 per cent month-on-month from 3,05,566 units in June to 3,07,752 units in July. On an annual basis, registrations grew by around 63.18 per cent compared to July 2025.

EV Market Segmentation

Electric two-wheelers continued to dominate the market with a 61.37 per cent share of total EV registrations, followed by electric passenger three-wheelers at 23.72 per cent. Electric cars accounted for 10.01 per cent of overall EV sales, while electric cargo three-wheelers contributed 3.75 per cent.

Electric Car Sales Performance

The report highlighted that electric car sales stood at 30,806 units in July, up 81 per cent year-on-year, although they were down 2 per cent from the previous month. EV penetration in the passenger vehicle segment increased to 7.92 per cent, continuing its steady rise since March 2026. "The sustained growth in E-car sales is increasingly being driven by structural factors such as a wider portfolio of EV models, continued expansion of charging infrastructure, and improving consumer confidence," the report said.

Electric Three-Wheeler Sales

Electric three-wheeler sales also remained strong, rising 9 per cent month-on-month to 84,554 units and about 22 per cent year-on-year. According to the report, the segment continued to benefit from improving financing availability, favourable operating economics and a lower total cost of ownership for commercial operators. EV penetration in the three-wheeler segment recovered to 65.55 per cent in July.

Top States for EV Adoption

Among states, Uttar Pradesh retained the top position with 47,062 EV registrations, followed by Maharashtra with 36,642 and Karnataka with 29,183. The report noted that the top 10 states accounted for around 77 per cent of India's total EV registrations during the month, indicating that adoption continues to be concentrated in key regional markets.