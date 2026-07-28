Larsen & Toubro reported a 14% YoY increase in Profit After Tax (PAT) to Rs 4,123 crore for Q1FY27. Revenue grew 7% to Rs 67,942 crore. The company secured new orders worth Rs 1,08,014 crore, taking its total order book to Rs 778,954 crore.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported a 14 per cent YoY increase in PAT for Q1FY27, supported by a 7 per cent YoY growth in revenue, as per an exchange filing by the company.

The company ended the quarter ending June 30, 2026, with revenues worth Rs 67,942 crore. Its international revenues stood at Rs 34,393 crore for the latest quarter that contributed 51 per cent of its total revenues. Profit After Tax (PAT) jumped 14 per cent to stand at Rs 4,123 crore.

"The Company, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, posted a Consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹ 4,123 crore, registering an y-o-y growth of 14%," the filing said.

Order Book and Inflow

The "Group's consolidated order book as on June 30, 2026, was at Rs 778,954 crore," as per the release.

Apart from this, L&T secured orders worth Rs 1,08,014 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, marking a 14 per cent year-on-year growth. Major order wins came across businesses including residential and commercial buildings, transportation infrastructure, ferrous metals, offshore wind and heavy engineering. "International orders stood at ₹ 60,702 crore, contributing 56 per cent to the total order inflow," it said.

Segment-wise Performance

Infrastructure & Utilities

Segment-wise, the company's Infrastructure & Utilities segment secured order inflows of Rs 44,357 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, registering over 100 per cent year-on-year growth. International orders accounted for 21 per cent of the segment's total order inflows during the quarter. As of June 30, 2026, the segment's order book stood at Rs 3,50,506 crore, with international orders contributing 34 per cent to the total.

Energy - Conventional

Meanwhile, the Energy - Conventional segment reported a 90 per cent year-on-year decline in order inflows to Rs 3,053 crore.

Energy - Green

The Energy - Green segment secured orders worth Rs 33,042 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2026, registering 58 per cent year-on-year growth.

Manufacturing & Products

The Manufacturing & Products segment recorded order inflows of Rs 5,535 crore, up 74 per cent year-on-year from the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Financial Services and Realty

The Financial Services segment reported income from operations of Rs 5,042 crore, registering 27 per cent year-on-year growth. Meanwhile, the Realty segment recorded order inflows of Rs 1,299 crore.

Management Commentary

S N Subrahmanyan, Chairman and Managing Director, said, "The financial year has commenced against the backdrop of geopolitical uncertainties. The Company has managed to maintain momentum by rotating its focus across sectors and geographies while maintaining robust cash flows. The performance for the quarter reflects our portfolio resilience."

Market Performance

Shares of L&T closed 0.75 per cent higher at Rs 3832.75 on Tuesday. (ANI)