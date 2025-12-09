India's Kyvex adds VC leader Pranav Sharma and financial expert Sameer Salgar to its board. The sovereign AI firm also unveiled a major expansion roadmap, positioning itself as a trusted global alternative to US-centric AI like ChatGPT.

Kyvex, India's fastest-growing sovereign artificial intelligence company, today announced two major board additions and a comprehensive product expansion roadmap that positions Kyvex as the world's most trusted alternative to US-centric AI platforms such as ChatGPT and Perplexity. Pranav Sharma, Founder of Woodstock VC Fund, and Sameer Salgar, Advisor at Nasdaq-listed Blue Gold Ltd, have joined Kyvex in strategic business development roles, marking a significant vote of confidence from leaders in venture capital, enterprise strategy, and global financial markets.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Product Expansion and Multi-Device Ecosystem

Founder Pearl Kapur unveiled Kyvex's roadmap with upcoming Mobile apps (iOS,Android), desktop apps (macOS), AI-powered Web browser to launch soon, Kyvex is currently free to use and available through any major web browser (desktop or mobile ), no installation needed, which together expand Kyvex into an omnipresent, multi-device AI ecosystem built entirely in India for the world .

A Sovereign AI for Nations and Organizations

According to company information, Kyvex is building AI infrastructure for governments, enterprises, and the public that prioritizes data sovereignty, ethical governance, and full customization--areas where global players have historically fallen short. "We're building verified, sovereign, purpose-driven AI for nations and organizations that cannot rely on black-box systems. This is India's proprietary LLM ecosystem, engineered for global scale, said founder Pearl Kapur." Kyvex is built to solve the structural challenges created by global AI saturation--privacy concerns, vendor lock-in, geopolitical dependencies, and unreliable, general-purpose responses.

Kyvex's Dual-Powered Sovereign AI Platform

Kyvex's dual-powered Platform. One Integrated Sovereign AI Ecosystem.

1. Kyvex Gov: Official AI Portals for National and State Governments

Aimed at solving fragmented citizen-services and misinformation, Kyvex Gov is set to offer: * Aadhaar-verified, secure access * Proprietary LLMs trained only on government datasets * Real-time API integrations with official sources * Zero data sharing with commercial AI providers * Multilingual support including Hindi and major Indian regional languages Unlike ChatGPT or Perplexity, Kyvex Gov is purpose-built for government accuracy, transparency, and trust.

2. Kyvex Research & Browser Platform: Free AI-powered answer engine and browsing platform for enterprises ,developers,Researchers,Students,Public/

Kyvex's consumer and developer-facing platform includes: * Advanced Q&A, content generation, image generation, coding, summarization ,deep research * Transparent, citation-backed responses * Sovereign Indian LLMs reducing reliance on foreign AI

Why Kyvex Matters in the Current Global AI Landscape

The global AI industry is increasingly dominated by centralized, opaque systems. Kyvex addresses this through: * Data sovereignty -- No hidden training ingestion * Zero vendor lock-in -- Full control of deployment environments * Geopolitical independence -- Kyvex's Proprietary LLM built in house ,AI infrastructure built outside US ecosystem control * Specialized, domain-trained models -- Reducing misinformation risks in critical sectors * Transparent architecture -- Clear data provenance and citation trails According to company information, Kyvex emerges as a structurally safer, more predictable, and more accountable alternative to mainstream AI platforms.

Strategic Board Additions to Drive Global Growth

According to a company statement, Pranav Sharma, Founder of Woodstock VC, brings a strong track record in scaling frontier-technology companies, building global partnerships, and investing in decentralized infrastructure. "Kyvex is the next generation of foundational AI infrastructure," said Sharma. "Governments and enterprises want sovereign, controllable, non-US-dependent AI. Kyvex is uniquely positioned to lead that shift."

Sameer Salgar, Advisor to Nasdaq-listed Blue Gold Limited and CFO of Quazar Investment, strengthens Kyvex's global governance, capital markets strategy, and institutional credibility, especially for government and regulated-industry deployments.

This multi-platform rollout positions Kyvex as a seamless, omnipresent AI alternative--unlike siloed systems offered by competitors. According to the company, Kyvex will be an AI company built in India for the world operating at the forefront of AI-human -machine interaction. Kyvex is India's fastest-growing sovereign artificial intelligence company, founded by Pearl Kapur, focused on sovereign, customizable, and transparent AI systems for governments, enterprises, and the public. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)