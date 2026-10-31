Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla has announced plans for further investments in Uttar Pradesh, while also advocating for stronger collaboration between industrial sectors and academic research institutions in India.

Aditya Birla Group to Increase Investment in Uttar Pradesh

Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla on Saturday said the group plans to make further investments in Uttar Pradesh, where it already has a significant industrial presence. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 15th convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) in Varanasi, Birla said the group maintains a strong association with the state. "We have a strong association with the state. We have many industries here, and we also have plans to invest further," Birla said. However, he did not disclose the proposed investment amount, timeline or sectors in which the group plans to expand.

Clarification on Hindalco and Industry-Academia Ties

Strengthening Educational Partnerships

Responding to a question about possible collaboration between IIT (BHU) and Hindalco, an Aditya Birla Group company, Birla clarified that no specific discussions regarding Hindalco had taken place during the event. "There was no discussion about Hindalco here today," he said. Birla also stressed the need for stronger collaboration between industry and academic institutions, saying such partnerships could help businesses benefit from research being conducted in India. "Today, there is no bridge between industry and academia. Academic institutions in India are now conducting very high-quality research on different subjects, including topics relevant to industry," he said.

Driving Future Development

Highlighting the benefits of closer cooperation, Birla said, "I believe that if a bridge can be built where industry and academia can collaborate, it can greatly benefit students through research. Industry can also benefit from the research being conducted by academic institutions." He said the coming decades would be important for India's development and called for greater engagement between educational institutions and businesses. "I think this is the right time, as India stands before the 25 most consequential years ahead of it, for us to forge a partnership between academia and industry," Birla said.

Addressing opportunities for young graduates, he said India currently offers opportunities that earlier generations may not have experienced. "The opportunities available today, especially in India, are perhaps greater than ever before. To make the most of these opportunities, they must continuously learn new things. They have to keep reinventing themselves and strengthen their emotional resilience," he said. Birla expressed hope that students graduating from IIT (BHU) would make a significant contribution to India's development and nation-building.