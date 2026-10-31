Indian travellers are ditching traditional New Year parties for unique experiences, including European winter trips, island escapes, and spiritual journeys, reflecting a shift toward meaningful and diverse year-end holiday adventures.

Shifting Trends in New Year Travel

Indian travellers are increasingly looking beyond traditional New Year's Eve parties and celebrations, opting for holidays that combine cultural experiences, outdoor adventures, cruises and spiritual journeys, according to a press release issued by Thomas Cook (India) Limited and SOTC Travel. The travel companies said that year-end holiday preferences are changing, with travellers seeking experiences that go beyond the midnight countdown, including Northern Lights excursions in Europe, cultural celebrations in Japan, premium island holidays and pilgrimage trips within India.

"New Year travel is increasingly about combining the excitement of celebration with the opportunity to discover a destination and its experiences," said Rajeev Kale, President and Country Head - Holidays, MICE and Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Limited. He said Indian travellers are looking to make the occasion memorable through different experiences, ranging from watching New Year fireworks over Sydney Harbour to exploring European festive markets and Alpine landscapes.

"Indian travellers are looking to make the occasion memorable through distinctive experiences, whether it is watching the New Year fireworks over Sydney Harbour, exploring Europe's festive markets and Alpine landscapes, experiencing multiple destinations on a cruise or choosing a premium island escape like Lakshadweep or a spiritual journey in India," Kale said.

Global and Domestic Winter Destinations

According to the companies' release, destinations such as Finland, Norway, Sweden and Iceland are among the options for travellers seeking winter experiences, including Northern Lights viewing, husky and reindeer sledding, snowmobile excursions and stays in glass igloos. Japan is another destination being highlighted for its traditional New Year customs, including Hatsumode, the first shrine or temple visit of the year, while Southeast Asian destinations offer cultural experiences alongside festive celebrations.

Spiritual and Island Getaways

Closer to home, spiritual tourism is also gaining momentum, with travellers seeking faith-based experiences during the year-end holiday season. The companies said pilgrimage destinations such as Char Dham, Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Tirupati and Vaishno Devi continue to attract travellers looking to combine holidays with prayer and reflection.

Premium island holidays are also emerging as an option for domestic travellers. Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel have introduced direct charter flights from Bengaluru to Lakshadweep for the year-end season to make the island destination more accessible.

Cruise Journeys and Customised Packages

Cruises are another option for travellers seeking to combine New Year celebrations with visits to multiple destinations, with itineraries covering Southeast Asia, the Middle East, the Mediterranean and Australia-New Zealand.

SD Nandakumar, President and Country Head - Holidays and Corporate Tours, SOTC Travel, said travellers are increasingly seeking to make their holidays more meaningful through different activities and experiences. "While New Year celebrations remain an important draw, travellers are also looking to make the most of their trips through local traditions, seasonal attractions, outdoor adventures, unique stays and cruise journeys," he said.

The companies said they are offering group tours and customised holiday packages across domestic and international destinations to cater to these varied travel preferences. (ANI)