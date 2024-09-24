Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, September 24: Rate of 8 gram gold surges further to touch Rs 56,000; CHECK details

    In September, gold prices in Kerala experienced significant fluctuations, starting at Rs 53,560 on September 1. Over the month, the price rose and fell multiple times, with notable changes including a Rs 1400 increase between September 20 and 24, taking it to Rs 56,000.

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, September 24: Rate of 8 gram gold surges further to touch Rs 56,000; CHECK details dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 24, 2024, 1:02 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 24, 2024, 1:02 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Gold prices surged sharply in Kerala today (Sep 24), with a single-day increase of Rs 160. This rise pushed the price of one sovereign (8 grams) of gold to Rs 56,000.

    Gold prices had been rising for the past five days, with a major increase of Rs 1400 during this period (Sep 20 to 24). This comes after major investors began taking profits from the higher rates, prompting the gold prices to rise again.

    Currently, the price of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 7,000 per gram, while 24-carat gold rate is Rs 7,636 per gram and 18-carat gold is priced at Rs 5,727 per gram. However, silver prices have gone down, with a drop of Re 0.10 per gram, making the price of ordinary silver Rs 92.90 per gram.

    Here is a summary of the gold price fluctuations from September 1 to September 24:

    September 1-5: Prices remained stable at Rs 53,360 for 8-gram (one sovereign) gold

    September 6: Gold price increased by Rs 400 for 1 gram of gold, reaching Rs 53,760 for 8-gram gold.

    September 7: Price dropped by Rs 400 to Rs 53,440.

    September 8-10: No changes, holding at Rs 53,440.

    September 11: Price rose by Rs 280 to Rs 53,720.

    September 12: A slight decrease of Rs 80 brought the price to Rs 53,640.

    September 13: A significant rise of Rs 960 brought the price to Rs 54,600.

    September 14: Another increase of Rs 320, making the price Rs 54,920.

    September 15: No change, the price remained Rs 54,920.

    September 16: Price rose by Rs 120 to Rs 55,040.

    September 17: Price dropped by Rs 120 to Rs 54,920.

    September 18: Price further decreased by Rs 120 to Rs 54,800.

    September 19: A final drop of Rs 200 brings the price to Rs 54,600.

    September 20: Price surged by a significant Rs 480 to Rs Rs 55,080.

    September 21: Price increased further by Rs 600 to Rs 55, 680.

    September 22: No change.

    September 23: Price increased by Rs 160 to Rs 55, 840.

    September 24: Another Rs 160 hike takes the price Rs 56,000.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Western Carriers makes NSE debut at Rs 171, down 0.58% from issue price AJR

    Western Carriers makes NSE debut at Rs 171, down 0.58% from issue price

    Sensex soars! Indian share market hits historic 85,000; Nifty nears 26,000-mark gcw

    Sensex soars! Indian share market hits historic 85,000; Nifty nears 26,000-mark

    Petrol diesel prices for September 24 announced: Check city-wise rates gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices for September 24 announced: Check city-wise rates

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, September 23 2024: Check new prices of 10gm gold here vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, September 24 2024: Check new prices of 10gm gold here

    Explained Vodafone Idea's stock surge and the 3 key factors behind it gcw

    Explained: Vodafone Idea's stock surge and the 3 key factors behind it

    Recent Stories

    Stree 2 becomes first hindi film to surpass Rs 600 crore at the box office NTI

    Stree 2 becomes first hindi film to surpass Rs 600 crore at the box office

    Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad celebrate FIRST birthday of daughter Raabiyaa [PHOTOS] ATG

    Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad celebrate FIRST birthday of daughter Raabiyaa [PHOTOS]

    Bengaluru auto driver swaps office chair with seat Netizens react humorously vkp

    B'luru auto driver swaps office chair with seat; Netizens say, 'Must be fired from startup, took his chair'

    Walk one hour daily: Simple steps for effective weight loss NTI

    Walk one hour daily: Simple steps for effective weight loss

    Gujarat HORROR! Principal kills 6-year-old girl for resisting rape, dumps body behind school; arrested AJR

    Gujarat HORROR! Principal kills 6-year-old girl for resisting rape, dumps body behind school; arrested

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon